Why ‘world’s pharmacy’ India is short on shots

Lockhaven Express
 5 days ago

NEW DELHI — Last year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the United Nations his country would make enough COVID-19 vaccines “to help all humanity.” Now India is struggling to meet its own domestic needs for the shots amid a startling surge of infections. As the world’s largest maker of...

www.lockhaven.com
