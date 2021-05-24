newsbreak-logo
Renovo, PA

‘Murder on the Rocks’ takes center stage

Lockhaven Express
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Greater Renovo Area Heritage Park hosted their annual Murder Mystery Dinner Saturday night with “Murder on the Rocks” on their grounds on Erie Avenue. True to their reputation of past dinners, the only thing that rivals the food is the amazing talents of local actors and entertainers. Laughs are a constant as is audience participation. This year’s play centered on a murder taking place at the height of 1960’s rock and roll and was written and directed by Grace O’Brien. Heritage Park dedicated the night to Tommy Campbell the king of rock to many in Renovo as Tommy was treated to a front row seat. Heritage Park murder mystery alum and fan favorite Dan Heiser served as host and detective, trying to solve a crime along with the audience.

www.lockhaven.com
