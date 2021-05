The summer movie season will finally get some gas in its tank next weekend with the release of Cruella and A Quiet Place Part II, but this weekend the domestic box office will mostly be spinning its wheels. With no new wide releases, the titles in the top ten on the box office chart could look a lot like last week’s, perhaps with a few of the new limited releases sprinkled in. We’re likely headed into the lowest grossing weekend in months, which is unusual for the latter half of May, especially when you factor in the pandemic’s waning presence.