European leaders will discuss whether to place sanctions on Belarus after a journalist opposing president Alexander Lukashenko was detained when a Ryanair flight was forced to land in Belarusian capital Minsk.UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab hinted at joint action with the EU, as leaders from the 27-nation bloc prepare to hold emergency talks to discuss the situation.Mr Raab said he was working with allies on a “coordinated response, including further sanctions” – saying the Belarusian leader must be held to account for his “outlandish actions”.Ireland’s foreign minister Simon Coveney condemned the arrest of journalist Roman Protasevich as “piracy”, suggesting he would...