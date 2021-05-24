newsbreak-logo
New sports bar unveiled in Lowestoft

By Mark Boggis
lowestoftjournal.co.uk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new sports bar has opened its doors on an iconic pier. After a major transformation, the latest refurbishment has been unveiled with the opening of Sports Bar @ Claremont Pier in Lowestoft this weekend. With work gathering pace over recent months, the owners have now unveiled the latest refurbishment...

