New sports bar unveiled in Lowestoft

The Coca-Cola Company and the Jel Sert Company, one of the world's leading manufacturers of freezer bars, announced the national rollout of POWERADE Sports Freezer Bars, offering everyday athletes a new way to enjoy POWERADE. Available in stores nationwide, POWERADE Sports Freezer Bars feature the brand's most popular flavors, including Mountain Berry Blast and Fruit Punch. The new Sports Freezer Bars perfectly mirror the taste, texture, and hydration benefits that have built POWERADE into one of the most recognizable and successful sports hydration brands in the world. Each bar, available in sizes ranging from 1.5oz to 5.5oz, will feature POWERADE's Advanced Electrolyte Solution, ION4, that helps replace the sodium, potassium, calcium, and magnesium, as well as Vitamins B3, B6, and B12. The POWERADE Sports Freezer Bar tubes' packaging can be recycled at no cost through a partnership with international recycling leader TerraCycle.