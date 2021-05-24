Attention agri-tech start-ups: entries now open for Tesco's Agri T-Jam 2021

Safeguarding methods for anticipating food spoilage have been honed since ages. Changing standard of living and expanding trade of food products all over the world have prompted the rising demand for food preservatives. Different government bodies and private sector keep proper control to keep up the high standards of food quality containing additives. Rising customer awareness and changing food consumption propensity alongside growing populace is driving the requirement of different categories of food and beverage sector, which thusly, is fuelling the food preservative market. This expansion is additionally determined by rising preference for natural food preservatives in emerged markets and preceded by the demand for processed food in developing markets. Detecting the rising reference of customers in the direction of the natural food products, certain worldwide organizations have begun supplanting artificial food preservatives with the natural additives in their food items. They are moreover utilizing this to extend their product as all-natural food product along these lines drawing in bigger customer preference. Personal care products and convenience food products have additionally boosted the application territory for the food preservatives.