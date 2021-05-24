Attention agri-tech start-ups: entries now open for Tesco's Agri T-Jam 2021

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleThe Tesco Agri T-Jam start-up pitch competition in partnership with the World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit is now welcoming entries from agri-tech innovators with solutions to improve supply chain efficiency and sustainability across its fresh produce, arable, meat, fish and dairy categories. The competition offers seed and early-stage agri-tech innovators from...

Retailkamcity.com

SPAR Unveils Investment Plans And New Store Concept

At its virtual trade conference yesterday, SPAR unveiled plans to invest £125m in its stores, supply chain, and IT over the next 12 months to capitalise on its strong performance during the pandemic. After benefiting from the consumers shopping more locally during 2020, the convenience symbol group highlighted that its...
Businesskamcity.com

Saputo Acquires UK Dairy Alternative Brand

Saputo, the Canadian firm that acquired Cathedral City maker Dairy Crest two years ago, has bought UK-based dairy alternative cheese maker Bute Island Foods. The Scottish firm produces plant-based, dairy-free cheese products under its Sheese brand and private label that are sold in both the retail and foodservice markets. As well as its UK presence, its products are stocked across Europe, Asia, Canada, Australia and South Africa.
Food & Drinkskamcity.com

Product Of The Year 2022 Opens For Entries

Product of the Year, the UK’s largest survey of food and drink product innovation, is open for entries for its 2022 awards. According to a new survey carried out by Product of the Year, nearly a third of consumers voted ‘convenience/ready meals’ as the most important product innovation over the last 5-10 years. Consumers are increasingly turning to the ease and simplicity of takeaways, ready meals and on-the-go products, helping to reduce some of the stresses of daily life.
BusinessBMW BLOG

BMW and Alibaba join forces to support Chinese tech start-up ventures

BMW announced the launch of a new Startup Garage endeavor earlier this year. The goal of the efforts put into this project by BMW is to support new tech start-up ventures find innovative ideas to issues affecting us now and on the long run. Today, the German company gained a huge partner for the Chinese market, Alibaba. The two have set up the Joint Innovation Base in the Shanghai Jinqiao Economic and Technological Development Zone which kicked off operations yesterday.
Industryfoodlogistics.com

Building a Digital Supply Chain in Foodservice

For food supply chains, a lack of visibility into inventory in warehouses and on shipments can create blind spots that may be crippling for businesses. Visibility became even more essential last year when the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic stressed food supply chains just as panic-buying online and at grocery stores made the supply chain increasingly important.
Industryfao.org

Director-General shares roadmap for agri-food systems’ transformation in Africa

27 May 2021, Rome - The Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), QU Dongyu, today shared his views on FAO’s roadmap for agri-food systems’ transformation as he met with the Rome-based Africa Regional Group, and stressed the need for a systematic and participatory approach to make agri-food systems more efficient, inclusive, resilient and sustainable.
Industrythesierraleonetelegraph.com

Transforming agri-food systems can unlock Africa’s potential.

Abebe Haile-Gabriel: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 16 May 2021:. The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) holds the potential to lift millions of people out of poverty and end chronic food insecurity in Africa. However, its success rests on countries’ ratification and implementation, in particular in the agriculture sector. Africa depends...
Currenciescryptopolitan.com

DubaiCoin: Dubai’s first cryptocurrency’s massive growth of 1000% leaves everyone shocked

DubaiCoin was revolving around $0.17. The coin gained more than 1000 percent in value. It now trades at $1.17 and might keep on rising. Dubai is known as the City of Gold but it was known for much more when on 27th May, DubaiCoin, to everyone’s shock, rose by 1000 percent. The coin is the first designed on a public blockchain by a UAE-based organization called ‘Arabianchain Technology.’ Currently, the DubaiCoin is trading only on selected crypto exchanges and is not listed on major exchanges like Coinbase or Binance.
Agriculturefarms.com

Protein Industries Canada Announces Investment Into New Plant-Based Products

On Thursday, Protein Industries Canada announced a co-investment into a project that will use some of Canada’s most widely grown crops in the development of new plant-based foods and ingredients. Winnipeg-based Merit Functional Foods, TWC Nutrition, Daiya Foods and Grand River Foods are partnering to utilize Merit Functional Foods’ pea,...
Industrydairyfoods.com

Ingredient suppliers offer clean-label, high-potency and sugar-reducing sweetener solutions.

ASR Group’s Sweet Essence M, a high-potency Reb-M sweetener, is made by the fermentation of sugarcane. The process produces a sweet, clean-tasting non-GMO sweetener that provides up to 350 times the sweetness of sugar. Sweet Essence M is made from sugarcane, not the stevia plant, and it is used to sweeten reduced-calorie and sugar-free foods and beverages. ASR Group says Sweet Essence M sugarcane Reb-M allows the ingredient to be available at very high purity and a reasonable price. Combine Sweet Essence M sugarcane Reb-M with ASR Group’s range of distillates for even more powerful sugar-reduction possibilities.
AgricultureLas Vegas Herald

Vertical Farming Market Robust Growth; Margins To Expand | Signify, Osram, Sky Greens

Global Vertical Farming Market Size study, by Structure (Shipping Container and Building-based), Offering (Lighting, Hydroponic Components, Climate Control and Sensors), Growing Mechanism (Hydroponics, Aeroponics and Aquaponics), Fruits, Vegetables, & Herbs (Tomato, Lettuce, Bell & Chili Peppers, Strawberry, Cucumber, Leafy Greens, Herbs and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Vertical Farming market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Vertical Farming market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Agriculturebusinessnewswales.com

Fishing Industry Gets on Board for Seafood Week 2021

The Food & Drink Wales Seafood Cluster has announced a new campaign in Seafood Week, which will be running from Monday 31st May to Sunday 6th June 2021. The aim is to promote the importance of sourcing produce from locally to customers and businesses in the Welsh food and drink sector, therefore supporting their local fisheries who are only just recovering from harsh economic times.
Economyukri.org

National circular economy research programme launches

A major research programme encompassing 34 universities and 200 industry partners has been launched to catalyse the UK’s shift to a circular economy. The National Interdisciplinary Circular Economy Research (NICER) programme is supported by a £30 million UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) investment. The programme is delivered in partnership with...
Economykyn24.com

Significant Growth Foreseen by Food Preservative Market Anticipated to Grow at a Significant Pace by 2025

Safeguarding methods for anticipating food spoilage have been honed since ages. Changing standard of living and expanding trade of food products all over the world have prompted the rising demand for food preservatives. Different government bodies and private sector keep proper control to keep up the high standards of food quality containing additives. Rising customer awareness and changing food consumption propensity alongside growing populace is driving the requirement of different categories of food and beverage sector, which thusly, is fuelling the food preservative market. This expansion is additionally determined by rising preference for natural food preservatives in emerged markets and preceded by the demand for processed food in developing markets. Detecting the rising reference of customers in the direction of the natural food products, certain worldwide organizations have begun supplanting artificial food preservatives with the natural additives in their food items. They are moreover utilizing this to extend their product as all-natural food product along these lines drawing in bigger customer preference. Personal care products and convenience food products have additionally boosted the application territory for the food preservatives.
Agriculturefarm-equipment.com

AGCO, Raven, Bosch and BASF Digital Solutions Form Targeted Spraying Technology Collaboration

DULUTH, Ga. — AGCO (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announced it has entered into a proof of concept (PoC) collaboration agreement with Robert Bosch GmbH, BASF Digital Farming and Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN), with the objective of evaluating targeted spraying technology to make the application of crop protection products more effective and efficient by reducing crop input costs while driving farm and environmental sustainability.
Businessproducebluebook.com

Renaissance Food Group announces new director of sales

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif – Renaissance Food Group (RFG), BB #:170299 a wholly-owned subsidiary of Calavo Growers, Inc., announces the hire of Nick Georgantas as director of sales for the company, bringing with him more than 15 years of sales experience. In his role, Georgantas will glean from past experience where...
nutraingredients-usa.com

New Trinity College Dublin centre seeks to unlock new bioactives for next-gen nutraceuticals

Trinity College Dublin (TCD) are to dedicate facilities to identify new bioactives from macro and microalgae, cereals, bioactive herbs and plant sources to create supplements and cosmetic applications. The new Trinity Centre for Natural Products Research or NatPro will be based at the University’s School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences...