newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Battered Bitcoin claws back losses as oil rallies on recovery hopes

By Louise Moon, Morgan Meaker
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsumer-related stocks helped tip London markets into the green, following two weeks of drops, helped by a weekend of Covid restrictions being eased. “It seems investors have had a good weekend and have realised how many other people have also been enjoying newly reinstated opportunities,” said Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell.

www.telegraph.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lael Brainard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Oil Price Gains#Strong Gains#Commodities Prices#Covid#Aj Bell#Primark#Premier Foods#The Restaurant Group#The Rank Group#Ftse#Frankie Benny#Compass Group#Flutter Entertainment#Whitbread#Goldman Sachs#Brent#Royal Dutch Shell#Bp#Fresnillo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
HSBC
News Break
Ryanair
News Break
Commodities
News Break
Oil Production
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
Thailand
News Break
Oil Prices
Country
China
Related
StocksPosted by
Reuters

FTSE 100 rises on banks, commodity boost

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) May 28 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 index edged higher on Friday, led by gains in heavyweight banking and commodity stocks, while investors awaited key U.S. inflation data that has kept them on edge this week.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

FTSE 100 flat as losses in miners, energy stocks offset gains in banks

(Reuters) -London’s FTSE 100 was unchanged on Friday, as weakness in miners and energy stocks countered gains in bank shares, while the prospect of further stimulus in the United States made investors optimistic of speedy economic recovery. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was falt with banks and life insurers adding...
StocksLife Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Odyssean IT swings to profit; BMO Cap ups dividend

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Love Hemp Group PLC - cannabidiol products maker - Raises GBP2.4 million via subscription of 67.1 million shares at 3.5p each. Says proceeds of the raise will be used for general working capital as well as to support the company's marketing efforts.
Economy94.1 Duke FM

Goldman says China is no longer center of commodities pricing

(Reuters) – Goldman Sachs said it no longer saw China as the center of commodities pricing, reasoning the pace of demand recovery in developed markets suggested Beijing as a buyer has been crowded out by Western consumers. “The bullish commodity thesis is neither about Chinese speculators nor Chinese demand growth....
Energy Industrymarketpulse.com

Oil rally continues, gold dips below 1900

Oil prices remain elevated for the sixth straight day on Friday as upbeat US data and re-opening optimism keep prices buoyant. Robust US jobs data on Thursday underpinned risk appetite, cementing hopes of a strong economic rebound in the US, the world’s largest oil consumer. Oil demand is expected to...
Financial ReportsTelegraph

Housebuilders drag down FTSE

Taylor Wimpey dropped to its lowest share price in almost three months, as housebuilders weighed on the FTSE 100 yesterday. The fall follows reports that blue-chip Taylor Wimpey is facing extra repair costs for a defective London housing block which won’t be covered by the £165m it has already set aside for potentially unsafe legacy developments following the 2017 Grenfell Tower tragedy.
StocksBusiness Insider

FTSE 100 Edges Lower In Choppy Trade

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were subdued on Thursday as investors fretted over the Indian coronavirus variant which continues to spread across England. On Wednesday, the U.K. COVID-19 cases hit 3,000 for the first time in more than six weeks. The government has advised people to minimize travel in and out...
StocksLife Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Pressure to be green sends oil stocks into red

(Alliance News) - Equity trading in London was muted on midday Thursday, with declines for oil stocks offset by share price gains for miners and aerospace firms, while traders now will look to key US data out this afternoon. A Dutch court ruling which ordered Royal Dutch Shell to cut...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gains as investors cheer higher commodity prices

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.4% against greenback * Price of U.S. oil settles nearly 1% higher * Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, May 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, moving closer to a recent 6-year high, as oil prices rose and investors awaited U.S. inflation data on Friday that could provide clues on the Federal Reserve's policy outlook. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled nearly 1% higher at $66.85 a barrel as strong U.S. economic data offset investors' concerns about the potential for a rise in Iranian supplies. "As the pandemic recedes, and the global economy reopens, Canada will be in a good spot to benefit from commodity and oil prices that are expected to remain firm going forward," said Ronald Simpson, managing director, global currency analysis at Action Economics. "USD-CAD remains in sell-the-rally mode," Simpson added. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.4% higher at 1.2066 to the greenback, or 82.88 U.S. cents. Last week, it touched its strongest level since May 2015 at 1.2013, helped by the Bank of Canada's shift in April to a more hawkish stance. The central bank is likely to cut its bond-buying program again this year, possibly as soon as July, as provinces ease curbs to contain the coronavirus pandemic and inflation pressures build, analysts said. Economists expect data on Friday to show U.S. core PCE (personal consumption expenditures) prices jumping in April. Fed officials have downplayed concerns about inflation prompting a knee-jerk policy response but some have acknowledged that the time to talk about policy changes might be approaching. Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries after a report saying President Joe Biden will announce on Friday a $6-trillion budget for 2022. Canada's 10-year bond yield rose 3.9 basis points to 1.489%, having rebounded from its lowest intraday level since mid-April on Wednesday at 1.444%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
EconomyForexTV.com

Canadian Dollar Lower Amid Falling Oil Prices

The Canadian dollar fell against its most major rivals in the Asian session on Thursday, as oil prices declined with investors focused on the Iranian nuclear talks being held in Vienna aimed to revive a nuclear accord. Crude for July delivery dropped $0.31 to $65.90 per barrel. Talks between Iran...
MarketsValueWalk

FTSE 100 & FTSE 250 June Reshuffle

Still captain sensible – a deep dive into the FTSE 100 weighting. Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) Harbour Energy PLC (LON:HBR) Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) Auction Technology Group PLC (LON:ATG) Foresight Solar Fund Ltd (LON:FSFL) Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON) Sabre Insurance Group PLC (LON:SBRE) Trustpilot Group PLC (LON:TRST)...
Marketsactionforex.com

US Dollar Stages A Surprising Rally

The US dollar staged a surprising rally overnight on no particular news, after being on the back door for the past few sessions. The dollar index rose 0.43% to 90.04, where it remains in Asia after probing the topside earlier. However, the dollar index’s rally overnight only moves it back to the upper end of its one-week 89.50 to 90.20 trading range.
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Beware a Summer Lull in Pound Sterling against the Euro and Dollar

- GBP struggles for direction as month-end beckons. Market rates at publication: GBP/EUR: 1.1579 | GBP/USD: 1.4119. The outlook for the British Pound remains constructive say a number of analysts we follow, a view that if correct suggests the uninspired performance of recent days is likely to be short-lived in nature.
Stockskalkinemedia.com

Crude Oil & Bitcoin Prices Edged Higher; FTSE 100 Ended Flat

US Markets: Broader indices in the United States traded in green - particularly, the S&P 500 index traded 10.41 points or 0.25 per cent higher at 4,206.40, Dow Jones Industrial Average Index surged by 128.37 points or 0.37 per cent higher at 34,451.42, and the technology benchmark index Nasdaq Composite traded higher at 13,751.49, up by 13.50 points or 0.10 per cent against the previous day close (at the time of writing - 11:50 AM ET).
EconomyNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Five Ways to Trade the Divergence Between the Chinese Yuan and U.S. Dollar

The Chinese yuan is on a tear. The currency hit a three-year high in offshore markets on Thursday while the U.S. dollar index hovered near 12-month lows, accentuating an ongoing divergence. China's yuan has outperformed against the dollar since mid-2020. Local. The latest news from around North Texas. Two traders...
Industrymarketpulse.com

Oil steady, gold turns negative on dollar bounce

Crude prices bounced back after a mostly bullish EIA crude oil inventory report. Inventories declined more-than-expected with a 1.66 million bpd draw, and jet fuel demand jumped to its highest level since early January, US production remaining steady at around 11 million bpd, and summer driving season is already here.
WorldInternational Business Times

Asian, European Markets Advance As Inflation Fears Wane

Markets across Asia and Europe rose Wednesday as inflation worries ease, while vaccine and reopening optimism reinforce expectations for a strong global recovery. After rallying for more than a year, equities have in recent months been jolted by fears that a forecast surge in economic activity -- fuelled by reopenings, stimulus and vaccinations -- will send prices soaring and force central banks to wind back their ultra-loose monetary policies sooner than flagged.
BusinessLife Style Extra

London open: Stocks muted as investors mull Fed comments; Vectura surges

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were little changed in early trade on Wednesday as investors digested the latest comments from Federal Reserve officials and sifted through corporate news. At 0900 BST, the FTSE 100 was up 0.1% at 7,038.87. Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com, said: "Fed speakers stuck...