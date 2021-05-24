Off-Season Elite, 10 Exciting Teams to Watch in 2021

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day! Rookie RB Michael Carter expressed that he believes Zach Wilson should have been the first overall selection in the NFL Draft in an interview in a SiriusXM NFL Radio interview. Despite the initial statement sounding ‘homerish’, Carter does have a point. PFF gave Zach Wilson the highest passing grade to a collegiate quarterback ever in 2020, and Wilson finished in the top five in nearly every major passing category that same year. Sure, his prior seasons weren’t anything to marvel over, but growth is a very important development in any prospect making his way to the NFL. With a decent cast surrounding him in New York, perhaps Wilson can show that he was deserving to be the 1st overall selection after all. Only time will tell at this point. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.