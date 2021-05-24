Westoe Travel boss becomes Covid Community Champion

NEW YORK, NY – As tourism begins to recover, data suggests that travelers will take a more active approach in seeking properties and destinations that have a positive impact on the environment and communities. Kind Traveler is a veteran- and woman-owned company and the first socially conscious Give + Get hotel booking and media platform that empowers travelers to positively impact the communities they visit. Impact travel, defined by the Center for Responsible Travel (CREST) as tourism that makes strategic contributions of time, talent, and treasure to social and environmental projects in destinations, and can be a meaningful pathway to regenerate and heal communities that have been economically devastated from Covid-19. Data from the Booking’s 2020 Global Research Report, shows that 55 percent of travelers want to see how their travel dollars are going back into the community as demonstrated by the ‘Impact Awakening’ trend.