Westoe Travel boss becomes Covid Community Champion

Travel Weekly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe boss of Westoe Travel has joined his council’s network of Covid Community Champions encouraging South Tyne residents to get vaccinated. Graeme Brett, owner of the independent travel agency in South Shields, features in a YouTube video, talking about how he has received his first Covid-19 jab and is looking forward to his second.

