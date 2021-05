It’s estimated that up to 270,000 people will be flying from the UK to amber list countries in the next few days, despite the government warning Britons not to visit non-green list destinations on holiday.During Prime Minister’s Questions yesterday, Boris Johnson said that people should only be travelling to amber destinations “for some extreme circumstance, such as the serious illness of a family member”.However, as of Monday 17 May, international leisure travel is no longer illegal in England, regardless of whether the country a traveller is heading to has been rated green, amber or red.More than 1,300 flights are scheduled...