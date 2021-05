Don’t tell Haylee Maddeaux that the shortened basketball season doesn’t mean anything and that these games don’t count. The Bret Harte High School senior four-year varsity starter could not hold back the tears of joy moments after the final buzzer sounded Saturday afternoon at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp. Not only did the Bullfrogs beat the Sonora Wildcats for the first time since the Wildcats entered the Mother Lode League the 2014, but the 42-26 victory came in the final time Maddeaux, along with fellow seniors Jaden Arias and Kalah Casey will play on their home floor.