Thursday’s main slate checks in at eight games, and it’s safe to say it’s not a deep one at pitcher. Only a couple of starters exceed a 26% strikeout rate, and just three hurlers in total have a salary of $9,000 or higher. The lack of top-of-the-line starters does lend itself to a variety of enticing stacks, though, with the Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros among the teams sporting high implied totals.