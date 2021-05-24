Cancel
Swedish extension, Dutch hopes, & a Florida compact: the week in numbers

By Craig Davies
 2021-05-24

Cover picture for the articleEach week, CasinoBeats breaks down the numbers behind some of the industry’s most interesting stories. Today, we look back at renewed Safer Gambling Week commitments, the latest UK reopening’s, a Dutch hope of lessons being learned, and an extension to Sweden’s temporary regulations. 14. The Swedish government confirmed that temporary...

UEFAcasinobeats.com

Norwich City, Crown Resorts, & UKGC: the week in numbers

Each week, CasinoBeats breaks down the numbers behind some of the industry’s most interesting stories. In this latest edition, we take a look back to a Norwich City partnership termination, a UKGC interim chief exec appointment, financial performances, Euro 2020, and a pair of updates emanating from Australia. 19.75. The...
Public Healthworldnewsinfo4u.com

Four-week extension to England’s lockdown dashes business hopes

Boris Johnson has dashed hopes of additional financial support for business after delaying the full opening of the UK economy by four weeks because of a rise in coronavirus cases. The UK prime minister said “now is the time to ease off the accelerator” of the unlocking, adding that a...
Florida Statestpetecatalyst.com

Florida’s employment numbers rise

June 23, 2021 - A new report indicates a rise in Florida's unemployment numbers, showing that more Floridians are looking for jobs. On Wednesday, Chief Economist of the Florida Chamber Foundation Jerry Parrish released the June edition of Florida By the Numbers economic update. Florida has been facing a workforce crisis with 512,900 jobs. The new data shows that since April 2020, Florida has recovered 814,800 jobs. The financial-related industry is the first Florida industry to recover to pre-Covid activity levels while construction is expected to be Florida's next industry to recover. However, the hospitality and leisure industry is still lagging as many workers have not returned.
Michigan Stateatoallinks.com

Michigan On-line Casinos

If you spend in $one hundred and receive the complete amount presented, you will then want to wager at least $four,000 to comprehensive the bonus. This is the quantity of times that you have to wager the worth of the funds received ahead of they grow to be genuine dollars that you can invest and withdraw as you like. Anything below 40x the bonus amount is standard and reasonable. In general, withdrawals from casinos on the net in the United States is just as simple as generating deposits. There are a couple of things to note, having said that, so we’ll take you through them. The key issue to believe about is that different methods will have diverse processing times. Where attainable, viralrang.com we propose that players take into consideration making use of PayPal at online casinos, as this service is rapid, straightforward and trustworthy. It also enables users to make transactions without having sharing bank specifics with the operator, adding an additional layer of safety to the approach.
Surfside, FLGV Wire

Number Missing in Florida Condo Collapse Rises

SURFSIDE, Fla. — About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday after an oceanside condominium building collapsed into a smoldering pile of rubble, and searchers using both big machines and their hands to comb through a twisted, shifting heap of concrete and metal feared the death toll of at least four could go much higher.
Gamblingcasinobeats.com

Genting Singapore, BOS, EGBA & DCMS: the week in numbers

Each week, CasinoBeats breaks down the numbers behind some of the industry’s most interesting stories. Today, we look back upon an impending Las Vegas debut, a pair of Swedish updates, increased financial expectations in New Zealand, and Genting Singapore reaffirming its Japanese aspirations. 2022. The Swedish Trade Association for Online...
GamblingAugusta Free Press

What are the easiest games to win at a casino

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Online gambling has long replaced more traditional hobbies like playing video games. It is a fun way to kill time, make new friends, and even become wealthier. Add thousands of new games and a huge variety of bonuses and you will receive a pastime that hardly anyone can resist.
GamblingBayStreet.ca

As Pandemic Fears Fade, Gambling Stocks Betting on a Massive Comeback

With pandemic fears pulling back, casinos are wagering on a massive comeback. So far, it appears the industry is off to a good start, with U.S. commercial gaming revenue topping $11 billion in the first quarter of 2021, according to the American Gaming Association (AGA). “The revenue total marks a 4.1 percent increase over the industry’s pre-pandemic performance in Q1 2019 and is a 17.7 percent increase over Q1 2020, when the entire gaming industry shut down in March,” they added. That’s great news for companies like Jackpot Digital Inc. (TSXV:JJ) (OTCQB:JPOTF), Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), and Scientific Games Corp. (NASDAQ:SGMS).
Gamblingchartattack.com

How to Pick a Winning Online Slot Machine – 2021 Guide

Slot machines have been around for decades, even centuries. We’ve come a long road from playing simple slot games on mechanic machines that had only several cards and prizes that were not monetary but rather in drinks, food, cigarettes or else – to what we have today, and that are endless possibilities to have fun and innumerable opportunities to earn money on the side, or even make a living out of gambling.
Retailretailtechinnovationhub.com

RTIH presents the retail technology week in numbers

Do you like numbers? Do you like retail systems news? Then this is the article for you. 200…Purina has partnered with Perch to launch an in-store product engagement platform at 200 supermarket locations in the US midwest. Tapping Perch’s “lift-and-learn” technology, interactive end caps in the pet section incorporate a...
GamblingThe Spread

Seven Weirdest Gambling Laws in The World

Gambling has been among the most popular forms of entertainment for a very long time. People love spending their time playing casino games at offline and online casinos. Online gambling, in particular, has gained huge success in the past few years. We can say that gambling has taken the world by storm in the past couple of decades. However, not all cultures and countries have a soft eye to gambling. Some people think of it as anevil that can ruin lives, while it is just a form of entertainment for others.
Gamblingoddschecker.com

Italy vs Austria Free Bets & Betting Offers

Italy vs Austria Bet365 Offer: Up to £100 in Bet Credits. Italy are absolutely flying in Euro 2020, and it'll be tough for Austria to stop them on Saturday. Alongside the game are a number of wonderful bookie offers, the first of which is Bet365's offering of: Up to £100 in Bet Credits.
Gamblinggamesbras.com

Soft2Bet obtains MGA licences for two new casino brands

The MGA license is deemed to be the favored global gaming regulator – symbolizing that, in many ways, it raises the bar for gambling policies around the globe. Obtaining this license is a significant footprint for these two projects in the world of online gambling, permitting them to function throughout the width of multiple new markets.
Gamblinggamblingnews.com

Canada Gambling Markets Estimated to Reach $4.6bn by 2030

Canada legalized single-game sports wagering Tuesday after passing the Safe and Regulated Sports Betting Act, opening up a huge market for sports betting operators, and stirring speculation which operator is positioned to capitalize and with how much. Opening Huge Business Potential. Having signed into law Bill C-218 to legalize single-event...
Gamblingcasinobeats.com

GrooveGaming in blockchain boost via Orbital Gaming

Aggregator and platform provider GrooveGaming has been selected by Orbital Gaming as a “key distribution channel,” which will see the delivery of the games developer’s blockchain gambling titles. As a result of the agreement, GrooveGaming has introduced a blockchain games segment to its games aggregation platform, adding a new layer...
Gamblingmymmanews.com

Uwin33: The Best Live Casino in Malaysia

With the growing popularity of online casino games around the world, the casino industry is booming like anything. In the past decade, we have witnessed tremendous growth in the online casino industry. Online casino games are a great form of entertainment for gamblers. They like to spend their free time...
Gamblingonlinepokerreport.com

PlayStar Casino – Review and Bonus Details

Disclaimer: PlayStar Casino is not yet online in the U.S. This preview is speculative based on what we know so far and will be updated when PlayStar launches here. In early 2021, PlayStar Casino entered into a multi-year agreement with Ocean Casino Resort in New Jersey. Thanks to this new partnership, PlayStar hopes to launch its online casino in the Garden State later in 2021, pending approval from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement.
Video Gamesbelloflostsouls.net

Warhammer+ Preview Coming This Week – All Will Be Revealed, Hopefully

Games Workshop is hosting a mid-week Warhammer Online Preview for the upcoming Warhammer+. Will we finally get the big picture?. This Wednesday June 23, 2021, Games Workshop is going to be a big day for Warhammer Fans. It will be the big reveal of how and what exactly Warhammer+ is going to shape-up to be. We’ve seen a bit about the shows that are coming to the …platform(?) eventually.
Gamblingcasinocitytimes.com

Simple Poker

Over a long period of time, it’s been observed that many players are not very skilled at the game. of poker. We also learned that it could be difficult to win every time we play. However, with some sound basic knowledge, plus a little bit of patience, the average player...