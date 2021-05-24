Landlord who was made to pay £8,000 among latest residents in the dock
The following cases were heard at Reading Magistrates' Court:. Nidan Singh, of Palmerston Road, was made to pay £8,137 for admitting to six counts of breaching regulations around the management of houses in multiple occupations and two counts of failing to provide information and documents about the land at a property on London Road, Reading. The 80-year-old was fined £6,000 for the breaches, made to pay costs of £1,956 and a victim surcharge of £181.