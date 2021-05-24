newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Landlord who was made to pay £8,000 among latest residents in the dock

By Ollie Sirrell, @olliesirrellldr
readingchronicle.co.uk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following cases were heard at Reading Magistrates’ Court:. Nidan Singh, of Palmerston Road, was made to pay £8,137 for admitting to six counts of breaching regulations around the management of houses in multiple occupations and two counts of failing to provide information and documents about the land at a property on London Road, Reading. The 80-year-old was fined £6,000 for the breaches, made to pay costs of £1,956 and a victim surcharge of £181.

www.readingchronicle.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlord#Alcohol#Dock#Drugs#Uk#Criminal Court#Open Court#London Road#Suspended Sentence#Well Avenue Reading#Burghfield Common#Morrisons In Reading#Sainsbury#Reading Magistrates Court#Church Street#Caleta Close Reading#Northfields Chieveley#Kersey Crescent#Victim Surcharge#Kensington Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
U.K.
Related
Public Safetycumbriacrack.com

A quarter of people caught with cannabis in Cumbria charged

A quarter of people caught with cannabis in Cumbria last year were charged, figures reveal. Campaigners say enforcement of the law dictating cannabis use is a “postcode lottery” and have called for possession of the drug to be decriminalised altogether. Home Office data shows that of 563 cannabis possession offences...
Petscumbriacrack.com

Dog thefts increase in Cumbria

More dogs were reported stolen in Cumbria last year, figures reveal, amid an apparent rise in dognappings nationally. Figures obtained through a freedom of information request reveal Cumbria Constabulary recorded 36 dog thefts in the year ending March 31. That was up from 19 the previous year. Of the thefts...
Public Safetywalls102.com

Big cheese no more: UK drug dealer caught out by cheese pic

LONDON (AP) — A drug dealer in the English city of Liverpool thought he was the big cheese — until police got all the evidence they needed to arrest him from a picture he shared of himself holding a small block of creamy Stilton cheese. Carl Stewart, 39, was sentenced to 13 years and six months in prison at Liverpool Crown Court last week after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine, conspiracy to supply heroin, MDMA and ketamine and transferring criminal property. Stewart was arrested after he posted the photo on the encrypted messaging service EncroChat, via his handle “Toffeeforce.” Unbeknown to him, the service had been cracked by police in Europe. From that, his palm and fingerprints were analyzed.
ledburyreporter.co.uk

Police want to find teens who tried to break into Hereford building

POLICE are trying to track down five young people they say tried to break into a building in a Hereford industrial estate. West Mercia Police said at around 4.45am on Thursday, May 20 five young people were believed to have attempted to break into in a building on the Holme Lacy Road industrial estate, where they caused criminal damage.
Public Safetylibreinfo.world

Inside squalid county lines ‘trap houses’

Police have given a look inside the squalid ‘trap houses’ strewn with weapons and Class A drugs where children as young as seven can be forced to stay while being exploited by county lines drug gangs. A BBC News crew followed officers from Northamptonshire Police as they carried out a...
Public Safetyreadingchronicle.co.uk

Police appeal for witnesses following fight in Hungerford

THAMES Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a fight in Hungerford. It is believed that the altercation took place on Wednesday (May 26) between 8.15pm and 9.45pm by the Memorial on Bridge Street. Those involved are described as five males, aged between 16 and 18 years old. Police said...
Public Safetyledburyreporter.co.uk

Search continues for missing Hereford man

THE search for a missing man from Hereford is continuing more than a week after he was last seen. West Mercia Police issued a missing persons appeal last week after Hereford man Steven Tattum went missing in the early hours of Wednesday morning (May 19). But on Friday (May 28),...
Public Safetylincolnshireworld.com

Police appeal after homes are burgled and cars stolen in Ruskington

Officers are potentially linking three recent incidents that happened on Thursday and Friday and are appealing for information to assist with inquiries. The first one was between 7am and 3:30pm, on Thursday, when some vehicle number plates were removed from the back of a black Smart Coupe on Eastgate in Sleaford. (Incident 278 of 27/05/2021)
Violent CrimesBBC

Bristol stabbing: Five appear in court after boy, 17, attacked

Five people have appeared in court following a stabbing in which a boy was seriously injured. The 17-year-old was hurt in Ridgeway Road, Fishponds, Bristol, at about 20:00 GMT on 12 February. Jaheim Mullings, 19, of Downton Road, Bristol, and two boys, aged 16 and 17, are charged with attempted...
Fulton County, NYLeader-Herald

Landlords, tenants who need rent help

JOHNSTOWN — The Fulton County Department of Social Services has established a designated message line for county tenants and landlords, especially lower-income households, seeking assistance to cover unpaid rent from the COVID period, according to a news release. The interested individuals can call (518) 736-5519 and leave a call back...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Convicted felon flees sentencing hearing and flings himself off sixth-floor balcony

A man in Ohio jumped from a balcony during a sentencing hearing, according to recently released footage of the incident.Donald Mullins, 44, was in court on 20 May facing charges of aggravated burglary, robbery and theft when he fled the courtroom in Fulton County, jumping off a balcony.Mullins, who was sentenced to four to six years in prison for the crimes, ran out of the courtroom doors before flying over a barrier. He fled after a judge refused to allow him time for surgery before serving the sentence, according to WSPA TV.CCTV footage shows him jumping off a balcony and...
TrafficBBC

Woman put head out of train before fatal impact with branch

A group of friends were sticking their heads out of the window of a moving train when one was killed after being hit by a tree branch, an inquest heard. Bethan Roper, 28, suffered fatal head injuries after being hit by the branch at Twerton, between Bath and Bristol. Her...
Violent CrimesBBC

Oldham death: Man stabbed to death was 'caring and loving'

A man who was stabbed to death by a group of men was "a caring and loving person" who was "thrilled" he was to become a father, his partner has said. Charlie Elms, 25, died in a disturbance at a property in Fifth Avenue, Oldham, at about 17:05 BST on Wednesday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
Violent CrimesThe Guardian

Sasha Johnson: 18-year-old charged with conspiracy to murder

An 18-year-old has been charged with conspiracy to murder over the shooting of Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson. The 27-year-old remains in a critical condition in hospital after being injured at a party in Peckham, south-east London in the early hours of Sunday. On Wednesday five males were arrested...