Lake County, IN

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Lake, Porter by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 02:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-24 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Lake; Porter DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Indiana, Lake IN and Porter Counties. In Illinois, Lake IL, Northern Cook, Central Cook and Southern Cook Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility will likely be lowest closer to Lake Michigan as cool marine air spreads inland off of the lake. Visibility should improve fairly quickly after sunrise this morning.

alerts.weather.gov
