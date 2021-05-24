newsbreak-logo
Wuhan Institute of Virology lab director refutes WSJ report on sick staff, calling US intelligence doc 'a complete lie' - Global Times

By Siow Chen Ming
theedgemarkets.com
 5 days ago

(May 24): The so-called US intelligence report on sick staff at the Wuhan Institute of Virology is an outright lie that came from nowhere, Yuan Zhiming, director of the institute's Wuhan National Biosafety Laboratory, told the Global Times on Monday, refuting the latest report from the Wall Street Journal about an undisclosed US intelligence report indicating three researchers from the lab became sick in November 2019.

