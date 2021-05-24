Daily Joke: A Young Man Buys a Brand-New Car for $500,000

The main thing Ferrari will tell you about the 2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale is how much of a bargain it is. The arithmetic requires some squinting around the edges of elitism and a healthy injection of relative logic. It goes like this: The two-door coupe is the second hybrid from Modena, Italy's crown jewel, the first being the LaFerrari of 2013. That car, which had 950 horsepower, cost more than $1.2 million (€1 million) when it debuted, and examples today sell for $4 million (and an additional million for the convertible version). The new SF90 Stradale, with 986 horsepower, starts at the breezy bargain basement price of $507,300. (One fine distinction: The SF90 is a plug-in hybrid, while the LaFerrari does not plug-in.)