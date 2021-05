The moment came just before 9 a.m. ET. Phil Mickelson drained a birdie putt to put himself in a tie for the lead at the PGA Championship. There were still 52 holes to play, and Mickelson being Mickelson, he carded three bogies over his next seven holes to push him back down the leaderboard. But seeing him at the top, even if for only a moment, it makes you wonder: What’s with all the old guys still doing it?