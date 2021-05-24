People are more attracted to social media content showcasing fatty foods

Philipp Ryppa’s focus on overdelivering and never promising have given him extraordinary success with his brands, LPA Media and IG Elites Academy. If anything, that is moving at an exponential rate and providing great opportunities to individuals to grow their business and presence across the world, it is hands down the digital space and specifically the social media platforms, where people crave to make a unique name for themselves, either as entrepreneurs or influencers. Philipp Ryppa, who stands tall as a young German entrepreneur, can’t emphasize enough on how important it is to be on social media and grow one’s brands, followers and reach to gain the success they desire for themselves and their companies. The endless opportunities that social media offers today are not found anywhere else, believes the young talent. Hence, even after working at a company, he decided to start his own Instagram business and here he is today, as the founder of his social media agency LPA Media and his social media training academy IG Elites Academy.