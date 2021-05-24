Lefty wins PGA Championship...76ers win, Jazz fall

This really has nothing to do with NBA DFS, but man was it fun to see Madison Square Garden rocking in the playoffs. Not just because the Knicks play in one of the best basketball cities in America and are relevant again, but because seeing fans living their best lives in arenas as we come out of a pandemic was goosebump-worthy. So here’s to more scenes like that throughout these playoffs and the entire sports landscape, because it sure was something. Anyways, let’s get to work finding some NBA DFS picks and strategies to help take us to the top on DraftKings and FanDuel tonight.