Lefty wins PGA Championship...76ers win, Jazz fall

Cover picture for the articleKIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Phil Mickelson has become the oldest major champion by surviving a somewhat chaotic final round at the PGA Championship. The 50-year-old Mickelson squandered most of a five-stroke lead on the back nine before finishing two strokes ahead of Brooks Koepka (KEHP’-kuh) and Louis Oosthuizen (OOST’-hay-zehn) at Kiawah Island. Mickelson closed with a 1-over 73 to finish 6 under for his sixth career major championship.

Rory McIlroy, the 2012 PGA champion, enters this week as the betting favorite at +1100 odds, according to...
This week, we shift our sights onto the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island where the track measures at 7,876 yards for a par 72. This means it will be the longest course in major championship history, as it was in 2012. Speaking of 2012, that's the last time we were back here when Rory McIlroy destroyed the competition. Because of that showing by Rory and his recent win at the Wells Fargo Championship, he comes into this event as the betting favorite at +1100. Defending champion Collin Morikawa's betting odds are listed at +2800.
Phil Mickelson has won the 103rd PGA Championship, becoming the oldest winner of a golf Major in the history of the sport.
The NBA Playoffs are here, and we have an exciting 3-game slate today! Let’s check out our NBA FanDuel line for today’s “Main Slate” that starts at 7:00 PM. This is a cash lineup that I make to enter 50/50 contests, however, I do still play these lineups in the big GPP’s just in case it really goes off for a huge day.
Phil Mickelson battled Brooks Koepka (-4) and Louis Oosthuizen (-4) at Kiawah Island Golf Resort's Ocean Course in South Carolina to win the 2021 major championship with a score of -6. Mickelson's win at age 50 made him the oldest golfer to win a major in the history of golf.
Golf tips, best bets and player analysis for the Senior PGA Championship on the PGA Tour Champions. Phil Mickelson became the oldest swinger in town on Sunday night - heroically winning the US PGA Championship at the age of 50 - and this week some other golfing veterans will be seeking to enjoy a glorious moment in the limelight.
Picking winners of a golf tournament is hard. Doing it consistently is downright impossible. But finding value is something all bettors must practice in order to give themselves the best chance to make hay when the day finally comes that they ping a champion. Below, we will cover the best...
Phil Mickelson has become the oldest major champion by surviving a somewhat chaotic final round at the PGA Championship. The 50-year-old Mickelson squandered most of a five-stroke lead on the back nine before finishing two strokes ahead of Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen at Kiawah Island.
The NBA Gambling Podcast brings the preview for the Thursday night playoff games. The guys breakdown the three games on Thursday featuring the Milwaukee Bucks (-1.5) visiting the Miami Heat. Also, the Phoenix Suns head to Los Angeles to take on the Lakers (-6.5). Lastly, the Denver Nuggets head to Portland to visit the Trail Blazers (-4).
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers are up 2-0 in their NBA opening-round series after clobbering the Washington Wizards, 120-95. Ben Simmons had 22 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, one game after becoming the sixth player in league history to record 15 boards and 15 assists. Joel Embiid (joh-EHL’ ehm-BEED’) also had 22 points, and Tobias Harris added 19.
Second-year star Ja Morant is in his first-ever NBA playoffs series for the Memphis Grizzlies. His Grizzlies had to battle through a challenging regular season, winning their way into the playoffs via the play-in tournament. They took down the San Antonio Spurs in the first leg before vanquishing the Golden State Warriors in the play-in finale, all for the right to play the top-seeded Utah Jazz in the annual 1 vs 8 first-round bloodbath.
Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau raised the temperature of their simmering feud over social media. The feud dates back to the 2019 Northern Trust, when Koepka was among multiple PGA Tour players to openly criticize DeChambeau for slow play. DeChambeau later took public issue with Koepka's physique, to which the latter noted that he is also carrying the weight of four major championships.
This really has nothing to do with NBA DFS, but man was it fun to see Madison Square Garden rocking in the playoffs. Not just because the Knicks play in one of the best basketball cities in America and are relevant again, but because seeing fans living their best lives in arenas as we come out of a pandemic was goosebump-worthy.
The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Fresh off a major at Kiawah Island, we head to another venue...
In Game 3 of this Eastern quarterfinal, the Miami Heat are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks at the American Airlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 19:30 ET in a battle between the third and sixth-best teams of the conference. The Bucks won both home games for a 2-0 lead and are 10-2 in their last 12 overall matches. On the other hand, the Heat are 1-3 in their previous four and need to be more competitive, as they lost hands down in game 2 by 34 points.