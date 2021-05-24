Lefty wins PGA Championship...76ers win, Jazz fall
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Phil Mickelson has become the oldest major champion by surviving a somewhat chaotic final round at the PGA Championship. The 50-year-old Mickelson squandered most of a five-stroke lead on the back nine before finishing two strokes ahead of Brooks Koepka (KEHP’-kuh) and Louis Oosthuizen (OOST’-hay-zehn) at Kiawah Island. Mickelson closed with a 1-over 73 to finish 6 under for his sixth career major championship.www.yournewsnet.com