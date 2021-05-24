2 Jackson County school districts awarded grant for before-, after-school programs
ANDREW, Iowa — A pair of Jackson County school districts have been awarded a $776,860 grant to pay for before- and after-school programming for students. Officials from the Andrew and Easton Valley community school districts recently announced their receipt of a 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant. Programming funded with the grant will be available starting in the 2021-2022 school year and will be free to families.www.telegraphherald.com