Jackson County, IA

2 Jackson County school districts awarded grant for before-, after-school programs

By Telegraph Herald
telegraphherald.com
 5 days ago

ANDREW, Iowa — A pair of Jackson County school districts have been awarded a $776,860 grant to pay for before- and after-school programming for students. Officials from the Andrew and Easton Valley community school districts recently announced their receipt of a 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant. Programming funded with the grant will be available starting in the 2021-2022 school year and will be free to families.

