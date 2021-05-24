2 Jackson County school districts awarded grant for before-, after-school programs

ST. DONATUS, Iowa — A rural Dubuque couple have given an old stone barn a new role in a Jackson County community. Kari and Don Vize have reopened a taproom within the historic Gehlen Barn for the season in St. Donatus. The couple purchased the barn and nearby Gehlen House Inn in the summer of 2019. Both were built by Peter Gehlen, an immigrant from Luxembourg who settled in this area in 1846. The house served as a community center post office, hotel and general store.