Middle East

After another war, displaced Gazans face familiar plight

By FARES AKRAM - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

BEIT HANOUN, Gaza Strip (AP) — It took Ramez al-Masri three years to rebuild his home after it was destroyed in a 2014 Israeli offensive. When war returned to the area last week, it took just a few seconds for the house to be flattened again in an Israeli airstrike.

