newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

UW academic building gets 50-year lease on life after renovation

By Shawna De La Rosa
Posted by 
Puget Sound Business Journal
Puget Sound Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The five-story structure’s $45 million overhaul is part of the university’s 20-year capital plan to restore its buildings. Business of Pride: Outstanding Voices and LGBTQ Businesses. Puget Sound Business Journal, in partnership with GSBA, invites you to celebrate the 2021 Outstanding Voices and our largest LGBTQ-owned businesses!. 2021 CRE Leadership...

www.bizjournals.com
Puget Sound Business Journal

Puget Sound Business Journal

Seattle, WA
766
Followers
1K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

The Puget Sound Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/seattle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Building#Uw#Commercial Real Estate#Uw#Lgbtq Businesses#Gsba#Outstanding Voices#Cre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Fairview Park, OHmultihousingnews.com

Onetime NASA Building Gets New Life as Apartments

A joint venture involving Ceres Enterprises LLC and Citroc Real Estate Company LLC is transforming the onetime NASA K Building in Fairview Park, Ohio, into a luxury rental property. To be called The Centaur, the 84-unit development broke ground in suburban Cleveland suburb in autumn 2020, and is slated for...
IndustryInhabitat.com

A telecoms building gets a new life as energy-producing apartments

Dutch practice orange architects has given an old telecommunications building a new lease on life by transforming the Rotterdam property into a solar-powered apartment complex. Completed in 2019, the PTT Binnenrotte adaptive reuse project not only preserves and emphasizes the structure’s industrial character but also forges new connections with the surrounding community in an area long considered a “blind spot.” In addition to rooftop solar panels, the energy-efficient project is outfitted with solar hot water heaters, a residual heat system, LED lights and efficient mechanical ventilation with a heat-recovery system.
Southlake, TXfortworthbusiness.com

Southlake company completes renovations to office building

Southlake-based United Development Company of Southlake has completed completed renovations on its Park Forest office building located at 3530 Forest Lane in Dallas. Renovations began summer 2018 with relocating several office tenants from two one-story buildings into the existing three-story building. The three-story class B Park Forest office building is 66,299 total square feet and offers offices for lease from 50 to 6,900 square feet.
EconomyPosted by
Puget Sound Business Journal

Puget Sound Business Journal reveals 2021 Middle Market honorees

When Covid-19 first hit the region, John Rauvola, president and CEO of Superfeet Worldwide Inc., got to work to help in the best way he could. The Ferndale-based company, which manufactures shoe insoles, changed gears and began producing personal protective equipment and ventilators. In April 2020, the company produced 30,000 PPE masks and delivered them to hospitals in the Pacific Northwest.
Real Estatenerej.com

The business world is changing. Is commercial real estate keeping up? - by Brett Pelletier

I am a professor of Business and Economics at Salve Regina University in Newport and on the first day of each new semester, and for each new class or lecture, I posit the following question. What is a business for? What are companies, and organizations, and businesses supposed to do? The answer to that question is not the same as it was 20 years ago, and it is very quickly evolving. There is a robust conversation happening at every business school in the country…or at least there should be. This question, by necessity, bleeds into commercial real estate and the built environment more generally. What is a business for? What is a building, neighborhood, or community for? And as important, are we doing it well? My students often do not know how to answer that question. Aren’t businesses supposed to seek profits and efficiencies? Of course, but not at any cost. There are plenty of examples of household names that chased short-term profits into insolvency or worse, extinction. That does not seem to be a very good result for anyone.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Puget Sound Business Journal

Report: Seattle office sublease rate among highest in US

Despite the high sublease rate, the area’s office building sales remain among the nation’s top five so far this year. An honest and direct virtual conversation. Nominate preeminent leaders in commercial real estate around the Puget Sound area. The awards will highlight the innovative and influential thinkers whose leadership has had an indelible impact on the region.
Bellevue, WAPosted by
Puget Sound Business Journal

Bellevue tech training platform Educative raises $12M for B2B push

The company plans to move further into the business-to-business space, helping companies train new and existing employees. An honest and direct virtual conversation. Nominate a business leader under the age of 40 who are making an impact in business, philanthropy, and in their communities. Shine the light on rising business leaders today. Nominee must be 39 years of age or younger through Sept. 30, 2021.