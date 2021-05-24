Van Jones Talks About Kim Kardashian's Law Career - Does He Think She Can Do A Good Job?

Will the third time be the charm for Kim Kardashian to pass the First-Year Law Students’ Examination—better known as California’s “baby bar”?. Viewers of the reality star’s television show, which just ended after 14 years on air, learned on last week’s finale that Kardashian did not pass the baby bar in November, which was her second attempt. Kardashian revealed that she was battling COVID-19 during the one-day exam, and scored lower than the 474 she earned on her previous exam. (Examinees need a score of 560 to pass.) She said on the show that taking the exam while ill was the “hardest thing I’ve ever, ever had to do.”