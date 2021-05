Now that the coronapocalypse seems to be waning, is America ready to go the apeshit? That’s the question people are asking as pandemic precautions and restrictions seem to be going the way of corded headphones and Mel Gibson. However, despite your inclination to get out and blow off some steam, you might want to remember life has no reset button and there are some common sense precautions that will allow you to indulge yourself without long-term consequences.