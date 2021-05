Are "about 40 To 50% Of CDC, FDA employees" refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Drs. Anthony Fauci and Peter Marks? No, that is not true. Fauci, who is Director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Food and Drug Administration officer Marks testified before the U.S. Senate on May 11, 2021, where they were asked how many of their employees were vaccinated. Fauci and Marks told the Senate it was probably about 60 percent, which is higher than the 47 percent of U.S. adults who are fully vaccinated. They weren't asked if anyone was refusing the vaccine, and they did not say that anyone was "refusing" the vaccine.