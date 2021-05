What makes a couple that makes people believe in love a little stronger? What makes a couple that restores our faith in finding “the one”? Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are often touted as an unconventional duo as their romance gives two hoots about the societal norms that dictate our pursuit of happiness. Malaika Arora is older than Arjun Kapoor, considerably. A divorcee, a mother – if our society kept a comprehensive ranking score, Arora wouldn’t get a good one. They love trying to reduce a woman down to her marital status and judge her through sanskaar-tinted glasses. But Arora is a stunning woman who has time and again exhibited her strength, her conviction and her pleasantly non-conformist mindset. No wonder, Kapoor is smitten by her. No wonder, his words paint him as a woke guy because it takes one to not feel threatened by the enigma of a strong woman.