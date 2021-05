Country star Morgan Wallen is slowly getting back to work following his racist slur controversy in February, but he reportedly has not followed through with all of the efforts he said he would make to understand what he did wrong. Wallen, 28, pledged to meet with the NAACP chapter in Nashville following the incident, but its president told TMZ he never did. In February, Wallen was caught on video using the N-word as he and his friends walked back to his Nashville home on the night of Jan. 31. During the aftermath, Wallen's music was banned from several radio stations and declared ineligible for awards.