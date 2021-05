When looking at the COVID-19 variants, it is increasingly necessary to assess them in terms of the mutations embedded in the variants themselves. When looking at the COVID-19 variants, it is increasingly necessary to assess them in terms of the mutations embedded in the variants themselves, explained Scott Gottlieb, MD, former commissioner of the FDA from 2017 to 2019, during a session at the NACDS 2021 Annual Meeting. Ultimately, it’s the mutations that create the risk depending on the type embedded in the variant.