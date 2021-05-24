newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

China's latest move to tighten crypto regulation is not new, says HSBC

By Sumathi Bala
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina's recent move to tighten crypto regulation is not a "new development", according to Paul Mackel, global head of FX research at HSBC. His comments come after Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and the State Council said in a statement on Friday that tighter regulation on cryptocurrency is needed to protect the financial system.

www.cnbc.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Cash#Financial Regulation#Digital Currency#Financial System#The State Council#Cnbc#Central Bank#Cbdc#The E Cny#Btc China#First Bitcoin Exchange#Crypto Regulation#Cryptocurrency Regulation#Regulators#Global Head#Beijing#Volatility#Fx Research#Tighten Crypto
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
HSBC
News Break
Bitcoin
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
Country
China
Related
Worldbeincrypto.com

Swedish Central Bank Working With Commercial Lender on CBDC

Sweden’s central bank is working with commercial lender Handelsbanken in the next testing phase of its central bank digital currency (CBDC). The tests will focus on how the country’s proposed digital currency, the e-krona, would handle payments in the real world. “The e-krona pilot is therefore moving on from only having simulated participants to cooperation with external participants in the test environment,” Sweden’s Riksbank explained.
Marketsbitcoinist.com

Leveraged Crypto Trading is a Threat to Financial System, Warns Bank of Korea

Earlier this week, head of South Korea’s central bank Lee Ju-yeol warned that leveraged crypto trading was a threat to the country’s financial system. “An excessive level of leveraged cryptocurrency trading puts households at risk of financial damages considering the instability of [crypto],” he said. We expect [the increasing amount of crypto trading] to have a negative impact on the financial system in any respect.”
Currenciesdecrypt.co

Japan’s Top Central Banker: Bitcoin is 'Barely Used' for Settlements

In an interview with Bloomberg on Thursday, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said that the vast majority of Bitcoin trading is “speculative and volatility is extraordinarily high.”. Recent price movements add weight to Kuroda’s claim. Bitcoin has fallen by 8% in the past day to $36,187 and by 11.31%...
MarketsCoinDesk

Sweden’s Central Bank to Test Digital Currency With Handelsbanken

The Riksbank will partner with Handelsbanken to test how the e-krona might work in the real world. The Riksbank plans to test its proposed central bank digital currency (CBDC) with commercial bank Handelsbanken as it moves on from having only simulated participants. The e-krona is set to move from the...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Yuan set for best week since Nov, regulators signal concerns over one-way bets

SHANGHAI, May 28 (Reuters) - China's yuan extended gains against the dollar on Friday and looked set for its best weekly performance since November, but the pace of the rally slowed after regulators signaled some concerns over strong one-way bets on the currency. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.3858 per dollar, firmer than the previous fix of 6.403. Friday's official guidance rate was the strongest since May 2018 and set above the psychologically important 6.4 per dollar level. Traders and analysts saw the move as a nod from the authorities that they would allow spot yuan to trade between the 6.3 and 6.4 levels for the time being. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.3839 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3705 at midday, 135 pips firmer than the previous late session close and putting it on track for a sixth straight day of gains. "The imminent RMB appreciation risk may drive more RMB buying flow and push the USD/RMB lower in the near term, while the downside of USD/RMB will be supported by the dividend flow offered by Chinese corporate and the potential USD rebound due to the Fed's hawkish shift," Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong, said in a note. Traders said most investors still expect further strength in the yuan, but its rally slowed in morning trade after regulators warned against "one-way expectations" on the exchange rate. Chinese regulators said late on Thursday that they will crack down on manipulation of the forex market while reiterating no change to the country's currency policy. The remarks were the second time in five days that officials commented on currency policy. "The central bank is committed to a flexible exchange rate and hence will not draw a line in the sand in both directions," said Wang Ju, senior FX strategist at HSBC in Hong Kong. "It aims for less exchange rate control over time, as the capital account liberalises further, but there is still a 'basically stable' policy target under the current set-up," she added, expecting more two-way volatility in the yuan this year. Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist at Royal Bank of Canada in Hong Kong, said Beijing may be "expected to continue leaning against yuan strength", with such an investor outlook seen in a rebound in options market. The global dollar index rose to 90.066 at midday from the previous close of 90.012, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.364 per dollar. The yuan market at 0402 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.3858 6.403 0.27% Spot yuan 6.3705 6.384 0.21% Divergence from -0.24% midpoint* Spot change YTD 2.48% Spot change since 2005 29.92% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.22 98.11 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 90.066 90.012 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.364 0.10% * Offshore 6.5198 -2.06% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

No shift in HK exchange's China strategy, says new CEO

HONG KONG, May 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s stock exchange operator should leverage its ties with mainland China as much as possible, its new chief executive, Nicolas Aguzin, said on Friday. Aguzin took up his role as CEO of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) on Monday, and is the...
Economyinvesting.com

China Seeks to Slow Yuan Gains With Weaker-Than-Expected Fixing

(Bloomberg) -- China signaled the yuan’s recent appreciation, which has taken it to a three-year high against the dollar, is too rapid with a weaker-than-expected reference rate. The People’s Bank of China set the fixing at 6.3858 per dollar, compared with the average estimate of 6.3837 in a Bloomberg survey...
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Crypto will ‘come to life’ in Nigeria, central bank governor says

At a 279th meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee in Abuja, Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Godwin Emefiele expressed confidence that cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) will be legal in the country, Business Insider reported on Wednesday. Emefiele did not directly mention a decision to reverse the CBN’s February ban of...
Economydecrypt.co

Here’s How China’s Crypto FUD Will Play Out

Here's how crypto's future in China looks. For hundreds of years preceding the early 20th century, China’s emperors banned international trade and cloistered the country from the rest of the world. The so-called “closed-door” policy (闭关锁国) was partly a response to the Opium Wars with the British, who had been ruthlessly peddling the drug throughout the previous century and had addicted as many as 12 million people in the country.
Businessboldtv.com

Is Crypto Due for Some Regulation?

Is cryptocurrency due for some regulation? The crypto market has exploded over recent years and is becoming a popular part of the newer generations’ lexicon. Some think it is a sure investment and a strong hedge against inflation of the US dollar, while others believe it’s a Ponzi scheme and money is better spent elsewhere.
CurrenciesCoinTelegraph

Bank of Japan governor slams Bitcoin, calls BTC a speculative asset

Haruhiko Kuroda, governor of the Bank of Japan has joined the roll call of central bankers taking aim at Bitcoin (BTC) amid the current volatility. According to a report by Bloomberg on Friday, Kuroda argued against the value proposition of the largest crypto by market capitalization, stating:. “Most of the...
Worldledgerinsights.com

Indonesia, Mauritius explore central bank digital currencies

On Tuesday Indonesia said it was exploring the possibility of issuing a digital Rupiah and yesterday Mauritius confirmed it has plans for a central bank digital currency (CBDC). A statement from the Bank Indonesia said that it was investigating both the concept and potential technologies but has not decided whether...
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Restricting crypto trading to millionaires good for Hong Kong, says official

Christopher Hui, Hong Kong’s Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury has defended the recent proposal by the city’s Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau to ban retail crypto trading. In a speech delivered at StartmeupHK virtual fintech summit on Thursday, Hui said that the proposal was in line with...
Chinanewsverses.com

China’s Shenzhen to tighten residency guidelines to curb inhabitants increase

BEIJING: China’s tech hub of Shenzhen goals to make it more durable for folks from out-of-town to settle in a uncommon tightening of residency guidelines, as its inhabitants balloons and sources and providers come beneath stress. Whereas the southern boomtown is much from being China’s most populous metropolis, its inhabitants...
EconomyCoinDesk

Sichuan Energy Regulator to Meet to Discuss Bitcoin Mining: Report

Some mines in Sichuan are operating as usual despite the recent crackdown, Global Times reported. The Sichuan Energy Regulatory Office said Thursday it will meet June 2 to discuss crypto mining activities amid China’s nationwide crackdown. The energy regulator of the south-western province is required to meet by the country's...