Texas State

Lawmakers Make Final Push for Police Reform Legislation in Texas Senate

By Sophia Beausoleil
Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 4 days ago
Family and friends of George Floyd, along with people from around the country, will take a moment this week to commemorate the one-year anniversary of his death. Tuesday marks one year since Floyd died after a former Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for more than 9 minutes. A...

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

#Minneapolis Police#Texas Senate#Police Brutality#Democratic Lawmakers#The Senate#Democratic Reform#School Reform#Bipartisan Support#House#Solidarity March Rall#Police Reform Legislation#Law Enforcement#Sen Royce West#North Texas#Activist Groups#Banning Chokeholds#Officer#Country#This Week#Guilty Of Murder
