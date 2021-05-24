newsbreak-logo
Floyd killing prompts some states to limit or ban chokeholds

Lockhaven Express
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocratic Rep. Leslie Herod had no luck persuading her colleagues in the Colorado Legislature to ban police from using chokeholds after the death of a 23-year-old Black man in suburban Aurora in 2019. She couldn’t gather enough support to even introduce a police reform bill that included a ban. That...

Joplin, MOPosted by
The Joplin Globe

Our view: Pass, sign bill to limit chokeholds

We’re glad to see lawmakers agreed to avert a threatened veto by Gov. Mike Parson of the wide-ranging crime bill that would limit when police can use chokeholds. The measure was at risk Tuesday after Gov. Mike Parson threatened to veto it over a provision to give lawmakers the power to enforce subpoenas requiring people to testify before legislative committees. A joint committee reviewing the final draft of the bill removed the provision because of the governor’s objections, but House members had said they would not support the proposal without it.
Missouri Statekzimksim.com

Missouri Legislation Banning Most Police Chokeholds and Eliminating KCPD Residency Requirements Receives Final Approval

A wide-ranging law enforcement bill that’s being praised by conservative Republicans and by Missouri Legislative Black Caucus members is heading to the governor’s desk, after receiving final House approval yesterday. The final House vote was 140-4. The bill eliminates residency requirements for Kansas City police officers, a major issue for Excelsior Springs GOP State Representative Doug Richey:
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Texas House initially approves bill banning police chokeholds

The Texas House has given initial approval on a bill banning the use of police chokeholds during an arrest. This is one of the bills moving through the legislature in response to the murder of George Floyd in 2020. IN HOUSTON: Third Ward park dedicated to George Floyd a year...
Aurora, COFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Bans on police holds follow Floyd's death

Democratic Rep. Leslie Herod had no luck persuading her colleagues in the Colorado Legislature to ban police from using chokeholds after the death of a 23-year-old Black man in suburban Aurora in 2019. She couldn't gather enough support to even introduce a police reform bill that included a ban. That...
ProtestsKilleen Daily Herald

Editorial: Another victim of the Floyd killing: The right to protest

On a night in mid-December 1773, a group of about 60 men who had disguised themselves as Native Americans boarded three merchant ships at a Boston wharf and dumped dozens of chests of imported tea into the cold dark waters — an act of civil disobedience that damaged private property in protest against government tax policies.
Animalskmvt

New wolf killing laws prompt push to revive protections

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife advocates are pressing the Biden administration to revive protections for gray wolves across the Northern Rockies after Republican lawmakers in Idaho and Montana made it much easier to kill the predators. The Humane Society and other groups filed a legal petition Wednesday asking Interior Secretary...
Kansas City, MOWebster County Citizen

Legislation increases sheriffs' pay, bans chokeholds

A boost in pay for sheriffs, restrictions on respiratory chokeholds and stronger punishment for aiming a laser pointer at officers are among key additions to a public safety bill recently passed by the Missouri General Assembly. While one of the original aims was for the bill to allow police officers...
Minneapolis, MNMinnesota Spokesman-Recorder

George Floyd a year later: some progress but not enough

It’s been one year since the brutal murder of George Floyd at the hands of former Minneapolis police officers, Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng, and Tou Thao. Unlike most cases in which police kill unarmed Black people, all four officers were swiftly fired and ultimately charged for the murder of Floyd.
Energy Industryaee.net

Top 10 State Legislative Issues of 2021

This blog post was originally published in PowerSuite Perspectives on May 26, 2020. Since January, Advanced Energy Economy has been tracking hundreds of pieces of energy-related legislation filed in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the United States Congress. With some sessions already over and some just beginning, a number of trends have begun to emerge. Of course, just getting filed does not mean a bill will become law, or even that it stands much of a chance at all. But the patterns that arise in our survey of filed bills, which is by no means exhaustive, say a lot about what’s on lawmakers’ minds. And of course, some bills are already on the move. In what follows, bills with an asterisk have passed one house of its legislature as of May 25; two asterisks means that the bill has passed both houses (click through to see if it has been signed into law). We’ll be back this fall to catch up on what legislation has made it all the way to gubernatorial desks. For now, here is a look at our top 10 energy issues generating legislative activity across the country.
Minoritiesfox5dc.com

Progress and setbacks on the anniversary of the killing of George Floyd

As George Floyd’s family visited D.C. to continue lobbying federal leaders for action, a year after his death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, many are reflecting on the national conversation of race and policing. Dr. Jason Nichols, senior lecturer of African-American Studies at the University of Maryland, joined Jim on The Final 5 to talk about progress and setbacks, and what work still needs to be done.
Presidential Electionbrennancenter.org

Voting Laws Roundup: May 2021

Across the country, the effort to restrict the vote continues, with a wave of bills moving through state legislatures and becoming law. Between January 1 and May 14, 2021, at least 14 states enacted 22 new laws that restrict access to the vote. footnote1_9cuabu1 1 The United States is on track to far exceed its most recent period of significant voter suppression — 2011. By October of that year, 19 restrictive laws were enacted in 14 states. This year, the country has already reached that level, and it’s only May.
Montgomery County, MDPosted by
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Lawmakers reflect on year after George Floyd’s killing

LAWMAKERS REFLECT ON YEAR AFTER GEORGE FLOYD’s KILLING: On the one-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd at the knee of a Minneapolis police officer, and just a short time after that officer’s conviction on murder and manslaughter charges, Maryland lawmakers are reflecting on what impact it has had, writes Bryan Renbaum for Maryland Reporter. “The broader lesson is that the media attention on events like this and the fact that when policymakers and activists and impacted communities come together we can actually make some real change,” Sen. Will Smith (D-Montgomery).
Law EnforcementPosted by
UPI News

On This Day: George Floyd killed by Minneapolis police officer

In 1787, with George Washington presiding, the first regular session of the Constitutional Convention, which drew up the Constitution of the United States, convened at Independence Hall in Philadelphia. In 1925, John Scopes was arrested for teaching evolution in a Tennessee high school, leading to a trial that became a...