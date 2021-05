Lycoming College will hold two commencement ceremonies at the close of the 2020-21 academic year – one ceremony for the Class of 2021, and another ceremony for the Class of 2020, which has not yet been able to celebrate with an in-person commencement due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Class of 2021 Commencement ceremony will be held on Saturday, May 15, at 2 p.m., while the Class of 2020 will celebrate on May 22, at 2 p.m. Both events will observe COVID-19 safety protocols and are invitation only. Live streams will be available for those unable to attend in-person at https://www.lycoming.edu/calendar/.