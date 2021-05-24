The Natural
BELLEFONTE — If there is such a thing as a “natural,” Bellefonte Area High School’s Lexi Rogers is it. The senior is putting the wraps on her scholastic softball career. She’ll have the opportunity to add another District title to her resume this week, when No. 2 seeded Bellefonte (16-2) takes on top-seeded Central Mountain at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26 at St. Francis University. Rogers enters the championship tilt with a 15-2 record, her only losses coming to rival Bald Eagle Area.www.lockhaven.com