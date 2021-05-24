Laura R. (Payne) Holdren

Matthew Thomas Johnson, son, brother, nephew, cousin, and kind friend aged 40 of Manassas died May 4, 2021. Matthew means “Gift of God,” he was born on October 8, 1980 to Zachary and Katherine (Mallon) Johnson. He was Baptized, took his First Communion, and was Confirmed at Sacred Heart Church where he was an altar server for many years. He attended local schools and graduated from Osborn Park High School. He was active as a player in Prince William County youth soccer from the earliest chance to join the league through high school. In the Cub Scouts he never lost a Pinewood Derby, and in the Boy Scouts he achieved the ultimate goal, Eagle Scout. Math skills and aptitude for computer science led him to a Degree in Information Technology Networking. He put these skills and interests to use working independently supporting IT projects for small businesses, St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and most recently the Pentagon.