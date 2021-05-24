newsbreak-logo
Tylersville, PA

Laura R. (Payne) Holdren

By Our View
Lockhaven Express
 5 days ago

Laura R. (Payne) Holdren, 55, wife of Russell E. Holdren, of 30 Holdren Lane, Tylersville, Pa., passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pa. Born in Woodbridge, Va., on July 31, 1965, she was the daughter of the late Hutchinson and Mary Ann (Embrey) Payne.

