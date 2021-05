This is a public, casual event for meeting fellow artists in the area while enjoying the spring weather. Bring your art equipment and whatever you need to be comfortable (chair, blanket, easel, bug spray, water, snacks, sunscreen, etc). If you don’t want to paint, feel free to do any type of art you want. The event will be held at Reverchon Park at 12:00 this Sunday, May 23rd. We will set up in the trees just below the playground. Stay for as long as you want and picnic if you please.