Picture your beloved dog secluded in a wire cage so small he or she can barely turn around, with little to no exposure to other dogs or basic veterinary care. These are the conditions permitted in puppy mills across America by the inadequate and outdated Animal Welfare Act regulations. By AWA standards, dogs at U.S. Department of Agriculture-licensed commercial dog-breeding facilities are often kept in terrible and inhumane conditions before being sold to the public. These outdated standards were intended only to keep these precious animals alive rather than extending them the treatment they deserve.