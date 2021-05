The North of England’s go-to sneaker store, KershKicks, have announced that they’ll officially bp opening up a new location in Glasgow this summer. Founded by brothers Sam and Ben Kersh, KershKick’s Manchester store has steadily been making waves in 0161 since opening in summer 2019. Having built up a solid base of loyal customers and built strong local foundatons, the store has gone from strength to strength, with a slew of Premier League ballers and UK rappers having pulled up to the to cop rare and exclusive sneakers in the last few years.