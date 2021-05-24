newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

After another war, displaced in Gaza face familiar plight

By FARES AKRAM
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gMfqz_0a8yFKyV00

BEIT HANOUN, Gaza Strip — (AP) — It took Ramez al-Masri three years to rebuild his home after it was destroyed in a 2014 Israeli offensive. When war returned to the area last week, it took just a few seconds for the house to be flattened again in an Israeli airstrike.

The despondent al-Masri once again finds himself among the thousands of Gazans left homeless by another war between Israel and the territory’s Islamic militant Hamas rulers. He and the 16 others who lived in the two-story structure are scattered at relatives’ homes, uncertain how long they will remain displaced as they wait with hope for international aid to help them rebuild the home.

“My children are scattered — two there, three here, one there. Things are really very difficult,” he said. “We live in death every day as long as there is an occupation," he said, referring to Israel's rule over Palestinians, including its blockade of Gaza.

The United Nations estimates that about 1,000 homes were destroyed in the 11-day war that ended last Friday. Lynn Hastings, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator for the region, said hundreds of additional housing units were damaged so badly they are likely uninhabitable.

The destruction is less extensive than in the 50-day war of 2014, in which entire neighborhoods were reduced to rubble and 141,000 homes were either wiped out or damaged.

But following that war, international donors quickly pledged $2.7 billion in reconstruction assistance for the battered enclave. It remains unclear this time around whether the international community, fatigued from the global COVID-19 crisis and years of unsuccessful Mideast diplomacy, will be ready to open its wallet again.

It was 3 a.m. on Wednesday when the phone call from Israel came to a neighbor ordering everyone in the area to evacuate. “Leave your homes, we are going to bomb,” al-Masri says they were told.

The neighborhood is home to members of al-Masri’s extended family. At the time of the warning, he said no one knew which house might be targeted. But he could not believe that the airstrike hit the two-floor home where he lived with his eight children, his brother’s family and their mother.

“If we knew someone was wanted, we would not have stayed here from the outset,” he said. Al-Masri, who owns a small grocery store, said neither he nor his brother have anything to do with militant groups.

The airstrike turned his home into a crater. On Sunday, the massive hole was filled with murky water spewing from broken water and sewage lines.

Seven adjacent homes belonging to relatives were badly damaged. Their walls were blown up, exposing the colorful interior decorations of the living and bedrooms. The blast was so powerful that concrete support beams were weakened and the houses are likely beyond repair.

On Sunday, a mobile pump was deployed to suck the stinky water out as bulldozers worked to reopen streets. City workers were removing damaged power lines. But much of the rubble remained uncleared.

After the 2014 war, al-Masri bounced around between rental homes and “caravans” — small metal huts that dotted hard-hit areas of Gaza like shantytowns. He dreads the thought of returning to the temporary shelters.

“Life was disastrous in the caravans. We were living between two sheets of tin,” he said.

He said he hopes the international community “will stand by us, try to help us so we can rebuild quickly.”

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment on why the home had been targeted.

Throughout the fighting, it accused Hamas of using residential areas as cover for rocket launches and other militant activity. The army says its system of warnings and evacuation orders is meant to prevent civilians from being harmed.

During the recent fighting, Israel unleashed hundreds of airstrikes across Gaza at what it said were militant targets. Hamas and other armed groups fired more than 4,000 rockets toward Israeli cities, most of which were intercepted or landed in open areas.

The fighting began May 10, when Hamas militants in Gaza fired long-range rockets toward Jerusalem. The barrage came after days of clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police at Al-Aqsa. Heavy-handed police tactics at the compound and the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers had inflamed tensions.

The true costs of the war will not be known for some time. Palestinian health officials said 248 Palestinians, including 66 children and 39 women, were killed in the fighting.

Twelve people in Israel, including two children, also died in the fighting.

On Sunday morning, hundreds of municipal workers and volunteers started a one-week campaign to clear rubble from Gaza City’s streets.

Outside a flattened high-rise building, workers loaded rubble into donkey carts and small pickup trucks. Next to a destroyed government building, children collected cables and whatever recyclable leftovers they could sell for a few shekels.

In Beit Hanoun, one of the homes that was struck last week belonged to Nader al-Masri, Ramez's cousin and a long-distance runner who participated in dozens of international competitions. Since he lost his house in the 2014 war, Nader, 41, has lived in the second of floor of a three-floor home belonging to relatives.

The third and the first floors sustained heavy hits. A room filled with medals and trophies that Nader collected through his 20-year career was damaged. Fortunately, he said, many of his mementos survived.

Nader al-Masri is familiar with loss. Beit Hanoun, situated just along the frontier with Israel, has frequently been the scene of heavy fighting, and his home has been damaged two previous times.

“I had over 150 trophies. In each of the previous wars, I lost one or two or three,” he said. Some 20 glass awards have been shattered over the years. “Each war the number drops,” he said, showing a medal from the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics.

As a world-class runner from 1998 to 2018, Nader was one of Gaza’s most famous residents, especially after Israel and Egypt imposed a blockade on Gaza following Hamas’ takeover of the territory in 2007.

The blockade often prevented him from traveling abroad to compete. In many cases, he arrived just in time for his races.

On Sunday, debris filled his apartment. The ceiling of his daughters’ bedroom was cracked. The bright layers of paint had fallen off, exposing gloomy, dark plaster. School backpacks lay on the ground among shards and debris.

Nader, now a coach with the Palestinian Athletics Federation, moved his five children to their uncle’s house.

“I’m an athlete and have nothing to do with politics,” he said. “Things are difficult because we cannot build a home every day.”

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
44K+
Followers
46K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaza War#Gaza Strip#Palestinians#Israeli Police#Gazans#Islamic#The United Nations#U N#House#Ap#Gaza City#Palestinian Families#Palestinian Protesters#Hamas Militants#Israeli Cities#Jewish Settlers#Jerusalem#Clashes#Militant Groups#Airstrikes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Palestine
News Break
Middle East
Country
Egypt
Related
Palestinedailyjournal.net

The Latest: UN: 38,000 Palestinians displaced in Gaza

UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations says over 38,000 Palestinians have been displaced in Gaza by Israeli airstrikes and more than 2,500 people have been made homeless because their houses were destroyed. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Monday those displaced have sought protection in 48 schools run by UNRWA, the...
Relationshipskuer.org

Children In Gaza Suffer Trauma After Repeated Cycles of War

In Israel and Gaza, memories of violence are never far away even if you are a child. Fighting between Israel and Hamas is common enough that a 13-year-old child has lived through four major bouts of rockets and airstrikes, including this latest round since Hamas took over the Gaza Strip. The most recent conflict has claimed the lives of more than 60 children in Gaza according to health officials there. Israel's medical service says two children have been killed in Israel. At least 11 of the children in Gaza were receiving mental health support to address trauma from previous conflicts before they died in this one. That counseling program is run by the Norwegian Refugee Council. And Hozayfa Yazji is head of the NRC in Gaza. We reached him on a phone line from Gaza. Welcome.
Middle EastFrankfort Times

The Latest: Top Hamas leader seen in public after Gaza war

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — The top Hamas leader in Gaza, Yehiyeh Sinwar, made his first public appearance since the militant group’s war with Israel erupted earlier this month. Israel had bombed the homes of senior Hamas figures during 11 days of fighting, as part of its attack on the...
U.S. PoliticsConsortiumnews.com

THE ANGRY ARAB: The Palestinian Cause After the War on Gaza

The U.S. and Israel tried to erase the Palestinian problem from the face of the earth, writes As`ad AbuKhalil. he recent eruption of Palestinian political anger, and the typical brutal Israeli assault on Palestinians everywhere — in the West Bank, Gaza and inside 1948 Palestine — is but a reminder of the persistence of the Palestinian question.
Militarysandiegouniontribune.com

Hamas leader says 80 fighters killed in war with Israel

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Hamas’ leader in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday said 80 militants were killed during the 11-day war with Israel that ended last week, providing the group’s first official tally for losses sustained in the fighting. Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry has put the number of Palestinians...
Middle EastUNHCHR

To avoid next round violence, root causes must be addressed – Bachelet on escalation in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territory

Special Session of the Human Rights Council on the deteriorating human rights situation in. the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem,. Statement by Michelle Bachelet UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. Geneva, 27 May 2021. Appalling events in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territory have once again called this Council...
Middle EastPosted by
The Associated Press

Egypt invites Hamas, Palestinians, Israel for further talks

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt has invited Israel, Hamas and the Palestinian Authority for separate talks that aim at consolidating the cease-fire that ended an 11-day war between Israel and the Gaza Strip’s militant Hamas rulers, an Egyptian intelligence official said Thursday. The talks would also focus on accelerating the reconstruction process in Gaza.
Middle Eastarcamax.com

Palestinian prime minister says Jerusalem tension 'inflammatory'

The cease-fire in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip may be holding but the standoff between Israel and the Palestinians in the contested city of Jerusalem remains tense, the Palestinian Prime Minister said, urging the international community to help end a vacuum in peacemaking. “The problem is that while we do have...
PoliticsWTOP

UN rights chief: Israeli strikes in Gaza may be war crimes

GENEVA (AP) — The top U.N. human rights body on Thursday passed a resolution aimed to intensify scrutiny of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians, after the U.N. rights chief said Israeli forces may have committed war crimes and faulted the militant group Hamas for violations of international law in their 11-day war this month.
Middle EastThe Christian Science Monitor

Israel's goal: A rebuilt Gaza, without a rearmed Hamas

This week – after a truce between Israel and Hamas quietened the skies – columns of trucks have been rumbling into the Gaza Strip, stacked high with boxes of international aid for beleaguered residents. They mark the first step in a new effort by Israel and the international community to...
Middle Eastdeseret.com

Israel-Palestine conflict: Cease-fire holds but no truce yet as aid enters Gaza

Friday morning, Israel and Hamas entered a cease-fire, ending a violent 11-day war between Israel and Palestine. Over the weekend, the cease-fire held as discussions between officials continued, reported The Associated Press. Tensions remain high but recovery has begun in airstrike-devastated Gaza. The cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas is...
Middle Eastworldcapitaltimes.com

Re: A morning of victory in Jerusalem

Palestine awoke last Friday morning to a new reality. The death and destruction Israel had been visiting upon Gaza came to an end with a 2am ceasefire. More than 230 Palestinians, including 64 children, had been killed by Israel in the Gaza Strip in the preceding eleven days. The new...
U.S. Politicsdistincttoday.net

Blinken Meets Leaders of Egypt and Jordan on Rebuilding Gaza

AMMAN, Jordan — A fragile cease-fire remains intact, but the work to rebuild after the short but deadly war between Israel and Hamas has just begun, the top American diplomat said Wednesday at the close of a Middle East trip intended to keep simmering tensions from erupting anew. Secretary of...
HomelessPosted by
The Independent

‘I’m homeless again’: Devastated Palestinians count cost of another war in Gaza

The only thing this Palestinian father has left of his house in Gaza is his key.Perched awkwardly on a child’s chair in a classroom where he and his family are now living, Mithqal Al-Sirsawy, 40, explains that last week his home was levelled for the fourth time.Living close to the border fence with Israel, his house has been destroyed by Israeli airstrikes during the wars of 2008, 2012, 2014 and most recently last week.Every time this happens, his family flees to schools run by the UN’s Palestinian refugee agency (Unrwa) that during times of war are turned into makeshift shelters.This...