It will be a busy night for the Healdsburg City Council as they take on several major topics at their next meeting on Monday, May 17 at 6 p.m. Big agenda items include the consideration to adopt a resolution that would approve a land lease agreement between the city of Healdsburg and GTE Mobilnet of California Verizon Wireless for the construction and operation of a controversial, 76-foot wireless telecommunications tower and facility at 931 South Fitch Mountain Road, a presentation on the city’s updated emergency operations plan and consideration of approving a city flag policy.