Thursday’s MLB DFS action has just six games and some challenging pitching decisions on the main slate this evening, making the approach to lineup constructions for GPP play fairly flexible across the industry. Without a clear cut ace on the slate, and several of the better names either struggling or in bad spots, it makes sense to broaden the pitcher pool while simultaneously reaching for more hitters and a broad base of high-end stacks. This has the makings of a slate that will be won with bats. Loading up on full stacks of the best options looks like a better approach than getting over the field on one of the mid-range pitching options.