On Monday (5/3/21) we had the second Demurrer hearing for the Ebony/Dollar General rezoning Appeal. The first Demurrer hearing was in August 2020. The Demurrer phase is when the County attempts to have the case dismissed and not move forward to trial. After hearing from both sides, the Judge once again, said it would take him some time to reread and digest all of the case documentation presented by both sides and would render his decision in writing as soon as possible.