Head to Head Comparison: F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) versus Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock. DNNGY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. HSBC upgraded Ørsted A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.