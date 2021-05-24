CIBC Increases Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$40.00

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$33.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$33.25.