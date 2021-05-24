newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

CIBC Increases Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$40.00

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has an underperform rating on the stock. LB has been the subject of a number of other research...

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Bank Of Canada#Bmo Capital Markets#Scotiabank#Investment Analysts#Credit Suisse Analysts#Analyst Ratings Network#National Bankshares#Credit Suisse Group#National Bank Financial#Hold#Canada Laurentian Bank#Lb Stock#Analyst Estimates#Research Analysts#Term Deposits#Company#Ratings#Shareholders#Investors#C 40 00
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Credit Suisse
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $323.07.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

CIBC Raises First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$38.50

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$33.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$33.25.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Raymond James Increases Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target to C$53.00

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CFP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canfor from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canfor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.17.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Stifel Nicolaus Increases Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target to C$4.25

KELTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Raised to $57.00 at HSBC

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CF Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. CF Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.58.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Downgraded to Neutral at BNP Paribas

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KGFHY. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Kingfisher from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kingfisher from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$156.00 at National Bankshares

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CM. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$131.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$144.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$150.32.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Raises ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target to $747.50

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.90.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HNNMY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nord/LB Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €53.00 Price Target

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VNA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonovia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €64.61 ($76.01).
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives GBX 47.70 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 47.70 ($0.62).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,976 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ADT (NYSE:ADT) Raised to C at TheStreet

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ADT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ADT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.75 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.48.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UNCFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniCredit from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 15th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 443 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,696 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HSBC Raises DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target to $40.00

DISH has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist increased their target price on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.75.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Outperform

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.08.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 157.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,963 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Prudential plc (LON:PRU) PT at GBX 1,608.80

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,608.80 ($21.02).