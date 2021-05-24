Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Given New C$1.75 Price Target at Pi Financial
Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) had its target price decreased by Pi Financial from C$2.35 to C$1.75 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Shares of Excelsior Mining stock opened at C$0.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$178.37 million and a P/E ratio of -2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.18. Excelsior Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.60 and a 12 month high of C$1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.91.www.modernreaders.com