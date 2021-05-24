newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Raised to C$96.00 at CSFB

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target upped by CSFB from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark upgraded National Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$90.95.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Bank Of Canada#Cibc#Bmo Capital Markets#Average Price Target#Target Price#Stock Price#Csfb#Baystreet#Na#Td Securities#Hold#National Bank Of Canada#U S Specialty Finance#Rating#Analyst Estimates#Company#Investors#C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

CIBC Raises First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$38.50

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$33.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$33.25.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Raymond James Increases Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target to C$53.00

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CFP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canfor from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canfor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.17.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) PT Raised to C$9.50 at Canaccord Genuity

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SVM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Silvercorp Metals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.95.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alain Bédard Sells 20,000 Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.07, for a total value of C$2,241,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$466,787,688.08.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Now Covered by Analysts at iA Financial

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BBU. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) PT Raised to C$2.15

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HTL. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.10 to C$2.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Pi Financial increased their price target on Hamilton Thorne from C$2.15 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities upped their target price on Hamilton Thorne from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a report on Friday, April 9th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56, Briefing.com reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,976 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HSBC (LON:HSBA) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated their neutral rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a GBX 455 ($5.94) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.18.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$141.00

BMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$131.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$113.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$125.77.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Increased to C$4.40 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Saputo (TSE:SAP) Upgraded to Buy by Desjardins

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SAP. CIBC upgraded shares of Saputo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Saputo to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.88.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$129.00

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TFII. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$108.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TFI International to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on TFI International from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$106.38.
Marketsinvesting.com

CIBC Stick to Their Hold Rating for Royal Bank Of Canada

CIBC analyst Paul Holden reiterated a Hold rating on Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) on Thursday, setting a price target of C$133, which is approximately 6.71% above the present share price of $102.69. Holden expects Royal Bank Of Canada to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the second...
Worldrock947.com

Canadian banks top profit estimates as lower provisions outweigh FX hit

(Reuters) – Three of Canada’s top lenders reported better-than-expected quarterly profits on Thursday, as signs of an economic recovery helped them reverse bad debt provisions and their capital markets and wealth management units boomed. Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC)...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stake Boosted by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,769 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.