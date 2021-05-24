newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

CSIRO Data61 bins Trustworthy Systems team behind seL4

By Chris Duckett
ZDNet
 5 days ago

The team behind the seL4 is no longer under the umbrella of Australia's Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation's (CSIRO) Data61, with members being shifted from microkernels to supporting artificial intelligence. "[CSIRO's Data61] dismantles Trustworthy Systems (TS), the team that shook the scientific world with the first correctness proof of...

www.zdnet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csiro#Software Systems#Science And Technology#Emerging Technology#Security Systems#Security Software#Software Design#Csiro Data61 Bins#Data61#Os#The Sel4 Foundation#Trustworthy Systems Group#Trustworthy Ai#Digital Technologies#Professor Gernot Heiser#Aussie Innovation#Cybersecurity#Ai Projects#Implementation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Technology
News Break
Science
Country
Australia
Related
Technologyinnovationaus.com

Data61 drops world-class seL4 security team

The world-leading Australian research team that developed the extremely hard to hack seL4 microkernel has been disbanded by the CSIRO, with staff to be moved to AI projects or sacked in a restructure of Data61. Work will continue on the project through an independent seL4 Foundation established last year but...
Technologymmsonline.com

Universal Robots' ActiNav Streamlines Autonomous Bin-Picking

Machine tending traditionally falls afoul of what Silas Neale, channel development manager at Universal Robots (UR), calls the three D’s: “it’s dirty, dangerous and dull.” Few workers enjoy machine tending, and Neale says machine-tending positions face issues in absenteeism, low motivation and high turnover. It is an attractive application for automation — but the inherent randomness of part distribution within a bin makes automation challenging. UR’s ActiNav system uses a 3D sensor and autonomous movement technologies to control for this randomness and bring collaborative automation to machine-tending applications that involve bin picking.
Coding & ProgrammingEurekAlert

Columbia Engineering team builds first hacker-resistant cloud software system

Columbia University School of Engineering and Applied Science. New York, NY--May 24, 2021--Whenever you buy something on Amazon, your customer data is automatically updated and stored on thousands of virtual machines in the cloud. For businesses like Amazon, ensuring the safety and security of the data of its millions of customers is essential. This is true for large and small organizations alike. But up to now, there has been no way to guarantee that a software system is secure from bugs, hackers, and vulnerabilities.
Medical & Biotechthenewswire.com

Deep-South Appoints the CSIRO of Australia to Conduct the Bio Assisted Heap Leaching Test Work

Pierre Leveille, President & CEO of Deep-South stated, "With the drilling program under way, we are delighted to initiate a collaboration with CSIRO, Australia’s national science agency, which is a leader in scientific research and bio-assisted heap leaching technologies. The main aim of this test work is to improve copper recoveries and therefore improving the Haib Copper project robust economics.”
HealthHealthcare IT News

Synthetic data's growing role in healthcare AI, machine learning and robotics

Today there is a bottleneck in the development of artificial intelligence and machine learning – real-world data collection. AI and machine learning models require large datasets to become proficient at a task. But preparing these datasets for model training is both costly and labor intensive. It is a conundrum, and...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Leonardo, Microsoft team up to help digitalize Italy's public systems

Italian defence group Leonardo (LDOF.MI) and U.S. tech giant Microsoft (MSFT.O) have teamed up to boost the digital transformation of Italy's public administration and critical national infrastructures, the two companies said in a statement. The project will focus on data protection and the use of advanced cloud technologies and solutions,...
EconomyTechRepublic

CIOs: Are you a pilot, co-pilot or engineer?

A study by global professional services firm Genpact finds most CIO organizations are not fully prepared for the next major business disruption. CIOs are increasingly being asked to advise the board, lead change and drive growth. A new study looked at how CIOs are preparing and prioritizing for the future and discovered three distinct roles: Pilots, co-pilots and engineers, with varying levels of influence over guiding change in their companies.
Boulder, COHPCwire

ColdQuanta Joins IBM Quantum Network, Bringing Cold Atom Quantum Technology to Growing Ecosystem

BOULDER, Colo., May 26, 2021 — ColdQuanta, a leader in Cold Atom Quantum Technology, today announced it has joined the IBM Quantum Network. In addition to joining the Network, ColdQuanta will also integrate with Qiskit, an open source software development kit (SDK) for working with quantum computers developed by IBM. ColdQuanta’s customers can optimize their programs for ColdQuanta’s groundbreaking quantum computer (code name “Hilbert”), a 100 qubit quantum computer that will be released later this year. Together, the companies will pursue joint development opportunities with the goal of accelerating the adoption of quantum technologies.
Healtharxiv.org

The Usability and Trustworthiness of Medical Eye Images

The majority of blindness is preventable, and is located in developing countries. While mHealth applications for retinal imaging in combination with affordable smartphone lens adaptors are a step towards better eye care access, the expert knowledge and additional hardware needed are often unavailable in developing countries. Eye screening apps without lens adaptors exist, but we do not know much about the experience of guiding users to take medical eye images. Additionally, when an AI based diagnosis is provided, trust plays an important role in ensuring in the adoption. This work addresses factors that impact the usability and trustworthiness dimensions of mHealth applications. We present the design, development and evaluation of EyeGuide, a mobile app that assists users in taking medical eye images using only their smartphone camera. In a study (n=28) we observed that users of an interactive tutorial captured images faster compared to audible tone based guidance. In a second study (n=40) we found out that providing disease-specific background information was the most effective factor to increase trustworthiness in the AI based diagnosis. Application areas of EyeGuide are AI based disease detection and telemedicine examinations.
Scienceaithority.com

AiThority Interview with Fernando Lucini, Global Data Science & ML Engineering Lead at Accenture Applied Intelligence

Hi, please tell us about your role and the team/technology you handle at Accenture?. As the Global Data Science & Machine Learning Engineering Lead for Accenture Applied Intelligence, I’m focused on helping clients scale AI, and creating solutions to meet our clients’ growing demand for data-led business outcomes. Our efforts go beyond Applied Intelligence practitioners and Accenture technologists, as we believe everyone at Accenture is responsible for bringing industrialized AI to life for clients.
Computer ScienceBoston Globe

Q&A: The social costs of AI

Kate Crawford is a leading artificial intelligence researcher who makes a startling claim: AI is neither artificial nor intelligent. Both of those misperceptions are important, she argues, because they lead people to overlook or minimize AI’s social costs. If we think of AI as artificial because it’s just software, Crawford...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

WISeKey Joins Digitalswitzerland Aiming The Development Of A Concerted Approach To Public And Private Issues In The Field Of Digital Technologies

WISe K ey joins d igital s witzerland aiming the develop ment of a concerted approach to public and private issues in the field of digital technologies. Geneva, Switzerland - May 27 , 2021 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey" SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading Swiss cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, announced today that it has joined digitalswitzerland, the Swiss-wide cross-industry and multi-stakeholders initiative that aims to strengthen and anchor Switzerland as a leading global location for digital innovation.
Public HealthItproportal

Digital transformation: How Covid-19 revolutionised healthcare

Covid-19 has been a catalyst for digital transformation across the board, but the sector that experienced this most acutely is healthcare. The sudden influx of patients and the sudden rise in demand for care caused by the virus exposed just how inefficient paper-based and legacy IT systems were. With vaccinations...
ScienceMIT Technology Review

All together now: the most trustworthy covid-19 model is an ensemble

Earlier this spring, a paper studying covid forecasting appeared on the medRxiv preprint server with an authors’ list running 256 names long. At the end of the list was Nicholas Reich, a biostatistician and infectious-disease researcher at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. The paper reported results of a massive modeling project that Reich has co-led, with his colleague Evan Ray, since the early days of the pandemic. The project began with their attempts to compare various models online making short-term forecasts about covid-19 trajectories, looking one to four weeks ahead, for infection rates, hospitalizations, and deaths. All used varying data sources and methods and produced vastly divergent forecasts.
Technologymit.edu

How to Establish an Automation Center of Excellence

Most Businesses Should Neither ‘Pivot’ nor ‘Double Down’. Automation technologies can offer considerable value to organizations, but only if they are implemented strategically, on a large scale, and in support of business goals. They also require the businesses using them to actively monitor performance and make adjustments over time. Because...