newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

India hit by "black fungus" infections as COVID death toll tops 300,000

By Rebecca Falconer
Posted by 
Axios
Axios
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Health officials in India are scrambling to contain a potentially fatal fungal infection affecting people being treated for or who've recovered from COVID-19, as the official coronavirus death toll surpassed 300,000 on Monday. Why it matters: Mucormycosis, the "black fungus" infection, is still quite rare, with some 9,000 cases as...

www.axios.com
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
50K+
Followers
19K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
Person
John Catsimatidis
Person
Rand Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fungus#Infections#Cdc#Covid#Infection Control#Disease Control#Local Disease#Ndtv#Ap#The Times Of India#Cdc#State Department#Republican#Tops#Deaths#Heart Inflammation#Covid 19 Patients#Vaccination#Vaccine Hurdles#India Reports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Country
Singapore
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Heart Disease
Country
Brazil
Country
India
Country
Japan
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Sciencekentlive.news

Expect 'super mutant' coronavirus variants in coming months, warns expert

So-called "super mutant" variants of coronavirus may emerge as more people are vaccinated, an expert has warned. Professor of clinical microbiology at the University of Cambridge, Professor Ravi Gupta, said that while this would not necessarily be a bad thing, the virus would try to become more efficient at transmission by doing some "very unexpected things" in the coming months.
Public HealthBBC

Black fungus: Call to declare epidemic in Indian states

India's states should declare an epidemic following a rise in deadly "black fungus" cases, the country's health authorities has said. The normally rare infection, called mucormycosis, has a mortality rate of 50%, with some only saved by removing an eye or jaw bone. But in recent months, India saw thousands...
LotteryMedPage Today

'It's Like Hell'; India Hit by 'Black Fungus'; Vaccine Lotteries Catch On

Note that some links may require registration or subscription. "It's like hell." As the Tokyo Olympics approach, a healthcare state of emergency has begun spreading across Japan. (AP News) Surviving COVID-19 only to succumb to the "black fungus." (CNN) As of about 8 a.m. ET today, the unofficial COVID-19 toll...
Diseases & TreatmentsThe Daily Star

Mucormycosis: the deadly black fungus

Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, is a rare but dangerous infection. It is being increasingly seen in vulnerable patients in India, including those with COVID-19, as the country continues to struggle in the pandemic. Usually very rare, mucormycosis has a high mortality rate and is difficult to treat. The US Centre for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates mucormycosis with an overall all-cause mortality rate of 54%.
Public Healthaccesswdun.com

India virus death toll passes 300,000, 3rd highest in world

NEW DELHI (AP) — India crossed another grim milestone Monday with more than 300,000 people lost to the coronavirus, while a devastating surge of infections appeared to be easing in big cities but was swamping the poorer countryside. The milestone, as recorded by India's Health Ministry, comes as slowed vaccine...
TravelEverydayHealth.com

Coronavirus Alert: U.S. Daily Infection Average Drops to 25,000, CDC Is Investigating Heart Inflammation in Inoculated Youths, Air Travel Soars to a New High, Deaths in India Top 300,000, Dating Apps Are Featuring Vax Status

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center maintains an ongoing count of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States and worldwide. As of 6:20 p.m. on May 24, 2021, the tally is:. Total cases worldwide: 167,045,252 (up from 165,705,287 Friday) Total deaths worldwide: 3,467,796 (up from 3,434,030 Friday) Total...
Public HealthForexTV.com

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 167 million and Indian death toll climbs above 300,000

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 167 million on Monday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while the death toll rose above 3.46 million. The U.S. continues to lead the world in total cases with 33.1 million and deaths with 589,893, although cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all falling as more Americans become vaccinated. “Average daily case counts are at their lowest point since mid-June 2020 and down more than 90% from the January 2021 highs,” said Raymond James healthcare analyst Chris Meekins. Some 49% of the U.S. population has been vaccinated and 58% of those 12 years of age and older have had at least one vaccine dose, he said. “These statistics bring hope and new beginnings for Americans to return to normal activities; leading to happy days being here again,” he wrote in a note to clients. The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told the agency’s annual assembly he wants 10% of the population of every country to be vaccinated by September.
Diseases & TreatmentsThe Daily Star

1 suspected to have black fungus dies

A patient suspected to have mucormycosis, also known as the black fungus, has died in the capital's Birdem Hospital, doctors said yesterday, hinting that it could be the first death in the country caused by the rare fungal infection. It comes after doctors at the same hospital said they had...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Delhi hospital warns of alarming rise in Covid-induced black fungus

A hospital in Delhi, the epicentre of coronavirus in India, has reported the resurgence of deadly Covid-induced black fungal infections in patients.These types of infections can cause loss of sight and can lead to corrective measures such as the amputation of the affected area. According to Delhi doctors patients who contract black fungus only have a 50 percent survival rate.The cases of black fungus, or mucormycosis, are being seen in more patients due to the fact that the number of Covid-19 cases are increasing, Dr Atul Gogia from Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital told The Independent.“It happens when patients have...
Public Healthtodayinbermuda.com

Amid Rising Black and White Fungus Cases, India Reports its First Yellow Fungus Infection

Amid rising cases of black and white fungus, India reports a new Yellow Fungus case from Ghaziabad. A person in the national capital region (NCR) is diagnosed with this disease on Monday. Experts suggest that this fungus is deadlier than the black and white fungus. India is witnessing a surge in these fungal infections amid rising COVID-19 cases. However, the second wave now seems to slow down in India. India reported less than 2 lakh cases for the first time in months.
fox7austin.com

India's coronavirus doctors report 'black fungus' infections among some patients

India’s health officials warned the country’s doctors to be on the lookout for mucormycosis, or so-called "black fungus" infections among coronavirus patients, particularly those with diabetes. The infection, which could be fatal, may cause black discoloration of the nose, facial pain, numbing or swelling, fever, chest pain or other issues.
Public Healthkhn.org

CDC Says ‘Breakthrough’ Post-Vaccine Covid Cases Are Rare

Data shows only around 10,000 people were infected with coronavirus after they'd been fully vaccinated, the CDC revealed. Only 2% of those people then died. More than 130 million people have been fully vaccinated. In a four-month span during which the U.S. vaccination campaign was in a race against a...
Sciencekyma.com

Zika Virus Infection Fast Facts

Here’s a look at Zika virus, an illness spread through mosquito bites that can cause birth defects and other neurological defects. Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO) and CNN. Zika virus is a flavivirus, part of the same family as yellow fever, West Nile,...
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

FDA Approves Third COVID Antibody Treatment for Emergency Use

THURSDAY, May 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A third antibody treatment designed to keep high-risk COVID-19 patients from winding up in the hospital was approved for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday. Importantly, in lab tests the newly authorized drug, dubbed sotrovimab, neutralized the highly...
Public Health94.1 Duke FM

U.S. administers 289.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

(Reuters) – The United States has administered 289,212,304 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 359,849,035 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 287,788,872 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by May...