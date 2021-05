In a press release on May 10, Gov. Gavin Newsom significantly expanded his April 21 drought emergency proclamation to include San Benito County along with other 40 counties. “With the reality of climate change abundantly clear in California, we’re taking urgent action to address acute water supply shortfalls in northern and central California while also building our water resilience to safeguard communities in the decades ahead,” Newsom said in the release. “We’re working with local officials and other partners to protect public health and safety and the environment, and call on all Californians to help meet this challenge by stepping up their efforts to save water.”