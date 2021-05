Tempo by Hilton and Motto by Hilton establish strong pipeline presence in the United States, Latin America and Europe. While relatively new to the category, Hilton has amassed a strong development pipeline across its lifestyle brands with more than 55 properties already scheduled to open within the next 10 years. Hilton’s lifestyle category, which includes Canopy by Hilton, Tempo and Motto, offers a portfolio of design-forward, centrally located hotels that redefine the traditional hotel stay and deliver a more distinctive and compelling guest experience at a variety of price points. Leveraging the power and experience of the Hilton enterprise, these brands serve as invaluable experimental zones and innovation factories for everything from new commercial models and technologies to new marketing strategies.